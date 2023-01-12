JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, now offers Bi-Energy technology on its X770AJ and X1000AJ compact crawler boom lifts, reducing these machines' noise and exhaust emissions.

The system equips these JLG machines with two full-sized, independent power sources, combining an emissions-free lithium-ion battery pack with a dependable diesel engine to allow operators to work indoors and outside with one machine.

"The Bi-Energy system is designed to maintain the high performance and efficiency our customers expect from the X770AJ and X1000AJ, while minimizing their carbon footprint and decibel levels," said Angela Patterson, JLG Boom Lift product management specialist.

"With this option, operators can choose the best power source for the application [either the engine or the lithium-ion batteries]. This dual power source design means that JLG Bi-Energy models can be used in a wide variety of settings — from general greenfield construction projects to environmentally sensitive job sites."

As an example of how machine operators would utilize this technology, Patterson said, "Using the engine's power, users can drive the machine to where the overhead work needs to be done, and they can switch to zero-emissions, all-electric battery power to work at height for the remainder of the shift. When the work is done, the users can power the engine back up and drive the machine for use at another location."

The X770AJ comes with a 100Ah 76V lithium-ion battery pack, while the X1000AJ has a 150Ah 76V lithium-ion battery pack; the lithium-ion batteries can be charged from an outlet at any time, including while the machine is in use. Both machines have a Kubota D902 21.6-hp at 3,200 rpm diesel engine.

These models also boast commonality with other JLG compact crawler boom lift models, increasing operators' familiarity and confidence when using these machines.

"Both new Bi-Energy models use the same console box layout as the rest of our compact crawler boom lift line, simply adding two new buttons to switch between the independent power sources," said Patterson.

With these features, Patterson said that JLG's Bi-Energy X770AJ and X1000AJ compact crawler boom lift models are ideally suited for use in cold weather applications and also are useful in airport and aviation, building construction and restoration, cleaning, data centers, electrical, facility and grounds maintenance, HVAC, industrial and petrochemical facilities, plumbing and warehouse applications.

"The Bi-Energy option offers equipment owners and operators more flexibility and versatility than ever before to use these popular compact crawler boom lifts," said Patterson.

The new Bi-Energy option will be available on additional JLG compact crawler boom lifts in the future.

For more information, visit JLG.com.

Today's top stories