The new facility is located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has opened a 30,000-sq.-ft. Las Vegas Service Center to service equipment rentals and owned machines in the western United States.

Complete with eight shop bays and 2 acres of storage space, the location allows JLG and its team of 10 technicians to provide maintenance on large fleets and build out its customer base.

In addition, the new facility, located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas, has overhead crane capacity that will enable heavy-duty repair on large machines to be completed safely and efficiently. With three 10-ton and two 5-ton cranes, JLG brings a much-needed repair capability to area clientele and is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

"The new service center enables JLG to reach more western U.S. customers, and do so in a more sustainable manner," said Ken Ferguson, JLG senior director of operations.

"This service center — JLG's fifth service center location and its only location west of Texas — will help keep JLG fleets at peak performance and round out service offerings from JLG and its authorized service providers."

Focus On Sustainable Features

With JLG's commitment to sustainability, delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions was a priority when building this new service center. Two of the center's key features promote a greener approach to servicing equipment.

JLG implemented a first-of-its-kind exterior wash pad on site that recirculates and filters water to reduce waste and prevent chemicals from seeping into the sewage system. The water is collected within a floor basin to be treated and repurposed, and over time any waste that's generated is separated and hauled away for disposal.

Additionally, JLG operates the new facility with a Solar Power Lift Dock that utilizes sensors to adjust for height variations of equipment loaded into the center. JLG has incorporated this solar solution at other JLG Service locations as a more sustainable alternative to hydraulic or electrical lift docks.

"JLG provides simple, effective solutions that create a more efficient service center experience while helping the environment," Ferguson added. "It's our vision that the long-term impact of these energy solutions can help offset carbon emissions within the market."

For more information, visit JLG.com.

Today's top stories