List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    JLG Opens Las Vegas Service Center

    Thu November 30, 2023 - West Edition
    JLG


    The new facility is located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas.
    The new facility is located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas.
    The new facility is located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas. The facility has overhead crane capacity that will enable heavy-duty repair on large machines to be completed safely and efficiently.

    JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has opened a 30,000-sq.-ft. Las Vegas Service Center to service equipment rentals and owned machines in the western United States.

    Complete with eight shop bays and 2 acres of storage space, the location allows JLG and its team of 10 technicians to provide maintenance on large fleets and build out its customer base.

    In addition, the new facility, located on 4140 Frehner Road in North Las Vegas, has overhead crane capacity that will enable heavy-duty repair on large machines to be completed safely and efficiently. With three 10-ton and two 5-ton cranes, JLG brings a much-needed repair capability to area clientele and is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

    "The new service center enables JLG to reach more western U.S. customers, and do so in a more sustainable manner," said Ken Ferguson, JLG senior director of operations.

    "This service center — JLG's fifth service center location and its only location west of Texas — will help keep JLG fleets at peak performance and round out service offerings from JLG and its authorized service providers."

    Focus On Sustainable Features

    With JLG's commitment to sustainability, delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions was a priority when building this new service center. Two of the center's key features promote a greener approach to servicing equipment.

    JLG implemented a first-of-its-kind exterior wash pad on site that recirculates and filters water to reduce waste and prevent chemicals from seeping into the sewage system. The water is collected within a floor basin to be treated and repurposed, and over time any waste that's generated is separated and hauled away for disposal.

    Additionally, JLG operates the new facility with a Solar Power Lift Dock that utilizes sensors to adjust for height variations of equipment loaded into the center. JLG has incorporated this solar solution at other JLG Service locations as a more sustainable alternative to hydraulic or electrical lift docks.

    "JLG provides simple, effective solutions that create a more efficient service center experience while helping the environment," Ferguson added. "It's our vision that the long-term impact of these energy solutions can help offset carbon emissions within the market."

    For more information, visit JLG.com.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Industry Embracing, Adopting AI Technology at Record Clip

    Swift Action Reopens I-10 in Los Angeles After Fire

    Hawk Falls Bridge Replacement Proceeds in Pennsylvania

    Allen Butler, Webber Lead 'Top Priority' Amarillo Job

    VIDEO: Autonomous Excavator Constructs a Dry-Stone Wall

    Rehabilitation of Quechee Gorge Bridge Under Way in Hartford, Vt.

    Caterpillar 6020B Shovel Goes to Work in Coal Country

    Luby Equipment Services Hires Ty Elsie as Territory Manager



     

    Read more about...

    JLG Las Vegas






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA