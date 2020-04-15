--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
JLG R2632 Scissor Lift Rated for Indoor and Outdoor Use

Wed April 15, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


Its narrow 32 in. width allows the R2632 to easily maneuver through a single doorway, while its zero-turn radius makes it easy to position, particularly in tight workspaces.


JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, introducd its R2632 scissor lift, which is rated for both outdoor and indoor use for optimal versatility. The R2632 has a 26 ft. platform height and is 32 in. wide.

The adaptability of the new ANSI 92.20 compliant R2632 is unmatched in its size class and allows users to rent one machine to perform a multitude of construction and maintenance tasks on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

Its narrow 32 in. width allows the R2632 to easily maneuver through a single doorway, while its zero-turn radius makes it easy to position, particularly in tight workspaces.

"JLG's commitment to helping customers be more productive on the job inspired us to create this multi-purpose scissor," said Rafael Nuñez, senior product manager, scissors and vertical lifts, JLG. "The efficiencies created by having one-unit verses two separate units improves productivity and streamlines fleet management for those requiring a single indoor/outdoor unit."

Standard features include JLG's active pothole protection system with a single limit switch and a single plunger, resulting in fewer moving parts and reduced service requirements to optimize uptime. Easy access to internal machine components further simplifies maintenance across the JLG R-series.

Additionally, the variable-tilt technology with a visual indicator allows operators to work on slight slopes increasing the working envelope. An all-steel platform, steel component trays and recessed ground control panel help deliver long-term machine durability.

For more information, visit https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/scissor-lifts/electric/r-series/r2632.



