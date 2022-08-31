Because JLG’s AR app is specifically designed for use on real-world job sites, the whitepaper walks through multiple scenarios to highlight how the JLG AR app saves users time and money.

JLG Industries Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, has published a new whitepaper "Augmented Reality Solves Two Common Challenges on Construction Job Sites," offering four use case scenarios that highlight how augmented reality (AR) can streamline project planning, simplify ordering/renting JLG equipment and provide guidance on machine functions and proper usage.

The whitepaper is now available for download on JLG #DirectAccess.

"JLG's AR app is designed to help users find the answers to the questions they have," said Ara Eckel, director of product management — Connected Solutions, JLG, "but because this technology is still relatively new to the industry, many aren't aware of how it can be used in everyday operations. This whitepaper provides an in-depth look at how augmented reality can assist with sizing and configuring equipment and helping operators better understand and use their machines."

Because JLG's AR app is specifically designed for use on real-world job sites, the whitepaper walks through multiple scenarios to highlight how the JLG AR app saves users time and money by:

Helping rental store branch managers identify the right machine for a renter's project the first time, reducing guesswork and the duplication of logistics and rental paperwork.

Enabling renters to quickly refresh operators on "how to operate" the machines by accessing relevant operational guidance right from their phones, rather than searching online or through equipment manuals.

Having the decal viewer available in 20-plus languages reduces the time for their service techs to identify what might be occurring with that specific machine when they arrive on a job site.

"With the recent updates to the JLG AR app, we significantly evolved the tool to provide more value by increasing users' productivity with it," Eckel said. "This new whitepaper illustrates to our app users how they can confidently select the right machines and accessories for the job, navigate the virtual machines around their job sites to confirm planning and access additional educational resources for more efficient machine operation."

To download a free copy of "Augmented Reality Solves Two Common Challenges on Construction Job Sites," click here.

For more information, visit JLG.com.

