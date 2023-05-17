JLG Industries Inc., a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, is expanding its manufacturing footprint at the 500,000 sq.-ft. Oshkosh facility in Jefferson City, Tenn.

This move supports increased production of the SkyTrak telehandler line and advances JLG toward its target of adding strategic production capacity to enable accelerated growth into the agriculture sector and expand the company's mobile elevating work platform volume at its Pennsylvania facilities.

"Telehandler demand continues to grow," said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of JLG Industries. "We will invest approximately $120 million in our Tennessee facility over the next two-years to increase SkyTrak manufacturing by at least 50 percent. Growing our operational capacity in Jefferson City will enable a ramp-up in production to meet the needs of our customers today and into the future."

Planned updates at the Tennessee plant include incorporating Industry 4.0 manufacturing technology.

"Our investments will not only boost capacity to meet the rapidly rising demand for our products in a relatively short amount of time but also automates the way we fabricate and build JLG equipment," he added.

In addition to expanding telehandler production in Tennessee, JLG continues to invest in strategic growth initiatives to boost production capacity across all its product families. This effort includes investments underway at its Leon, Mexico, and Shippensburg, Pa., facilities.

For more information, visit JLG.com.

