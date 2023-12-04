Tim Irvin

Coy Timothy Irvin, a beloved member of the J.M. Wood Auction family, passed away on Nov, 13, 2023, in Gulfport, Miss.

Born on Nov. 22, 1956, in Amory, Miss., Mr. Irvin lived a life filled with love, adventure and cherished connections with his family, friends and customers. He was known for his kind heart and a warm spirit that touched the lives of everyone he encountered.

Mr. Irvin established his bona fides in the heavy equipment industry through managerial roles for both John Deere and Caterpillar dealers before transitioning to J.M. Wood Auction and eventually retiring in 2022 after 20 years.

In 2002, Brenda Wood hired Mr. Irvin based on his stellar reputation in the equipment industry and his ability to manage relationships with customers, together they were a dynamic team.

"We learned a lot from Tim," said Bryant Wood. "He single-handedly changed the way we thought about putting auctions together. Tim taught us to think bigger and aggressively pursue the acquisition of machinery for auctions. A key facet of that strategy became the building of equipment dealer relationships far and wide. We were so young back then…he mentored us by example with the strong industry friendships he had made before joining us."

Mr. Irvin's customers were his friends, and his friends were his customers. However, he most cherished his family.

Left to honor his memory are his loving companion Julie Bond; daughter Kimberly Irvin; mother Doris Irvin; grandchildren Chloe Carroll and John Robert Carroll; niece Katie Emelio; as well as other relatives and friends who were fortunate enough to have shared parts of their lives with him.

