The 959M tracked feller buncher is just one of many Deere forestry machines featured on the forestry simulator.

John Deere's forestry full-tree training simulator offers cost-effective and efficient operator training in a risk-free environment, all while avoiding wear and tear on equipment.

The training simulator allows operators to explore interactive virtual logging sites as if they were in the cab of an actual John Deere machine.

This product offers realistic, true-to-life controls that can be swapped out to quickly convert the simulator to a different John Deere forestry machine type in a matter of minutes. The simulator is equipped with swappable John Deere controls, allowing quick interchange of joysticks and foot pedals to multiple machine types.

Operators can view the simulation through a single-display, 55 in. tv. The display screen offers highly detailed, realistic graphics allowing operators to create custom environments, switch between machines in the same environment or mimic stump to landing material flow.

"Our main focus for all operators is safety, comfort and the control needed to tackle any forestry job. This forestry simulator will be able to provide all three," said Justin McDermott, John Deere forestry sales and tactical marketing manager, United States and Canada.

"We built the forestry simulator based on the needs of operators. Mississippi Loggers Association, the Mississippi Forestry Commission and Stribling Equipment are the first group to adopt the technology to advance their training program. This will provide safe and advanced training solution for their operators."

The forestry simulator offers training for a number of Deere machines, including the 953M/959M tracked feller buncher w/ FR22B head, 953MH/959MH tracked harvester with H480 head, 953ML/959ML shovel logger with grapple and FL85 head, 843L-II wheeled feller buncher with FD22B head, and 848L-II skidder.

This technological advancement is compatible with construction simulator controls and software, and also is available in desktop simulators.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories