The new 904 P-tier wheel loaders offer advanced productivity features, increased job-site reliability, optimal operator comfort and enhanced serviceability to help improve machine uptime.

John Deere launched its line-up of large wheel loaders as part of its performance tiering strategy.

Now available in the United States and Canada, the 744 P-tier, 824 P-tier, 844 P-tier, and the new 904 P-tier wheel loaders offer advanced productivity features, increased job-site reliability, optimal operator comfort and enhanced serviceability to help improve machine uptime.

Expanding on the industry-proven line-up of John Deere wheel loader offerings, the P-tier models are ideal machine solutions for customers looking to tackle even the toughest jobs with ease, the manufacturer said.

"Whether the machines are working at the face or loading trucks, John Deere customers can be confident that the P-tier machines will provide exceptional performance all day — even in the most rugged applications," said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere.

"Building upon the improvements introduced on the L-series loaders in 2019, the P-tier models incorporate even more technology advancements, providing our customers with a line of dependable and strong wheel loaders to meet the demands of the aggregates industry."

The 744 P-tier, 824 P-tier, and 844 P-tier wheel loaders offer exceptional results at high levels with reliable components such as extra-durable axles and high-performing transmission capabilities, helping to boost overall machine efficiency on the job, according to the manufacturer.

To improve machine performance while heading into piles, all P-tier loaders include a standard lockup torque converter that adds additional torque during operation and increases shift quality. In addition, the 744 P-tier and 824 P-tier models feature ground-level servicing, including a remote engine oil dipstick and improved electrical and hydraulic routing, to improve serviceability and get your machine back on the job sooner, increasing uptime.

Combining the productivity-increasing features with a redesigned cab and controls, the 744 P-tier, 824 P-tier, and 844 P-tier loaders provide the muscle needed for operators to work comfortably and efficiently. The redesigned cab gives the operator more space, storage and enhanced visibility during operation. Additional features that improve operator comfort and performance include adjustable heated and ventilated seats and an upgraded HVAC system.

Included in the base models of all P-tier wheel loaders are a variety of features aimed to increase performance on the job. High-capacity, heavy-duty axles with standard axle cooling filtration deliver durability in difficult conditions compared to previous models. With advantages, such as fuel-efficient engines, operators of the P-tier machines can do more while burning less fuel.

The electrohydraulic (EH) controls with multifunction programmable buttons offer the highest level of operator comfort, while the material-handling buckets with integrated spill guards and curved side cutters make for easier and more intuitive operation.

All P-tier wheel loader models also include technology options such as an Advanced Vision System and an Advanced Obstacle Detection System for improved visibility and increased situational awareness. The new higher resolution digital cameras, dedicated display, and escalating audible alerts inform operators when obstacles are in the path of their machine. This feature also overlays a projected vehicle reversible path within the same dedicated monitor, enhancing the operator's experience and control.

JDLink connectivity is offered as a standard feature on the P-tier wheel loader models, enabling machine communications and remote support from dealers. These features, coupled with premium cab comfort options and included visibility enhancements, ensure operators remain productive throughout the day.

For more information, visit www.deere.com.

Today's top stories