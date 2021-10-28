ClearFlame Engine Technologies Co-Founders Julie Blumreiter, chief technology officer, and BJ Johnson, chief executive officer.

John Deere has made an equity investment in ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a growing start-up dedicated to the development of clean engine technology.

ClearFlame's solution enables low-carbon fuels like ethanol to be easily integrated into compression ignition engines, offering a more sustainable solution without compromising engine performance.

John Deere's investment is in line with its strategic vision to accelerate and lead the industry in low and zero carbon powertrain technology. John Deere also will supply an engine to use in conceptual testing, which will help validate the technology currently under development by ClearFlame.

"We made this investment to stay on the leading edge of developments in renewable fuel technology," said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. "ClearFlame's compression ignition engine technology has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions while continuing to provide the performance and durability our customers expect from John Deere engines."

"ClearFlame's mission is to decarbonize the hardest-to-electrify sectors in a rapid and cost-effective way. Expanding our solution from heavy-duty trucking to agriculture and other off-highway markets delivers on that promise, offering significant sustainability and economic benefits that won't compromise engine performance," said BJ Johnson, ClearFlame CEO and co-founder. "We look forward to working together with John Deere and supporting its commitment to reducing net CO2 emissions through providing renewable energy solutions."

Using ethanol in place of petroleum diesel fuel in diesel engines significantly reduces carbon emissions and air quality emissions. In addition, ethanol is widely available and can offer a high-efficiency, liquid alternative fuel option.

John Deere understands the importance for renewable fuel options and is committed to exploring new solutions.

"Compression ignition engines have a long life ahead — in terms of both the current source of diesel and a wide variety of alternative fuel types," said Guyot. "John Deere already offers biomass-based diesel compatibility on our engines. These investments are the right thing to do for environmental, economic and rural-development benefits."

Investments like this one are a critical component of John Deere's vision to integrate smart and sustainable technology innovations with its legacy of manufacturing excellence.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com/jdpower and www.clearflameengines.com.

