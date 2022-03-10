List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
John Deere Launches Innovation Hub in Austin, Texas

Thu March 10, 2022 - West Edition
John Deere


The Austin office will serve as a collaboration hub for new hires including data scientists, data engineers, embedded software engineers, systems engineers, and computer vision and machine learning operations engineers.
Deere & Company is expanding its U.S. footprint and technology operations with a new office in Austin, Texas. The new location enables Deere to further strengthen its technology capabilities and attract talent interested in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges — including feeding a growing population.

"Austin is a growing destination for some of the brightest minds in technology. Opening this office was a strategic decision from both a talent and collaboration perspective, particularly in software and data analytics," said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer at John Deere. "Deere's mission has always been about helping farmers sustainably feed a growing global population. We're looking for people who want to help create technology that will have a significant impact on their communities and the world."

Deere's investment in Austin will mutually strengthen the city's position as an innovation hub and the company's portfolio as a global tech leader, driving further momentum towards Deere's goal of bringing advanced technological solutions — including automation and autonomy — to the agriculture industry.

"A presence in Austin allows us to access and recruit from a robust and diverse technical talent pool, supplemented by the region's university ecosystem and startup community," said Andrez Carberry, director of global HR operations at John Deere. "This office will help us continue to develop industry leading technology and solutions for farms and construction work sites."

"While we continue to embrace a flexible work environment for employees, this new office will provide an in-person space for innovators to inspire pivotal moments in collaboration and creativity," Carberry added.

The new office will be in Austin's vibrant South Congress district. The Austin location is part of Deere's broader strategy to expand and diversify its technology talent. In December 2021, the company announced a new Chicago office in the Fulton Market neighborhood designed to build out the company's Information Technology capabilities.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




