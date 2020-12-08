The new rubber tracks feature improvements to the construction and design, boosting performance and durability even when navigating challenging terrain and conditions, according to the manufacturer.

John Deere unveiled improved rubber tracks for its lineup of compact track loaders, providing a more durable solution for customers.

The new rubber tracks feature improvements to the construction and design, boosting performance and durability even when navigating challenging terrain and conditions, according to the manufacturer.

"Machine uptime and durability are critical for owners and operators, and we are committed to providing our customers with proven solutions that are designed with their needs in mind," said Austin Verbeck, aftermarket marketing manager, John Deere.

"When updating the rubber tracks for the G-Series compact track loaders, we focused on key areas. From updated manufacturing processes to the reinforced steel cord, the result is a durable solution that is built to power through any job site."

The new arched roller path helps to shed debris and improve roller path life. Additionally, updated steel cords reduce bending stress, while enhancements to the metal core adhesive process further improve durability. Designed with customer needs in mind, these updates ensure quality, performance and machine uptime, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to the design updates, the rubber tracks warranty on new machines and service parts has been significantly improved. Starting December 2020, the new warranty, available for John Deere compact track loaders and compact excavators, will be applicable for 18 months or 1,500 hours, whichever comes first, and will be based on material defects and workmanship.

