The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner CapitalTezak Joint Venture have replaced a structure located near Guffey approximately 5 mi. south of the intersection at County Road 102 on CO Highway 9.

Work started in early August with a lane reduction to a signalized, alternating single lane traffic and a speed reduction to 25 MPH, which lasted approximately four months.

The two 84-in. diameter pipe structure has been replaced with two ALBCs (aluminum box culverts). This is the first structure in the West Mountain region to be completed. As of mid-January, this project site was shut down due to winter conditions. There will be some minimal work this spring to finish up at this project location.

Beginning spring 2023, the team will work on replacing two bridges near Antero Junction at Mile Points 227.10 and 229.47 on U.S. 24, two additional structures at Mile Points 271.69 and 271.90 on U.S. 24 between Divide and Florissant and another bridge near Guffey on CO 9 at Mile Point 20.1.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner CapitalTezak Joint Venture also have replaced the first two of nine bridge structures planned along U.S. 350. Last August, two aluminum box culverts and three reinforced concrete pipes were placed during a 21-day road closure. The two completed structures are located at Mile Point 57.5 and 57.1 just north of Timpas.

The next bridge structures being replaced are north of Timpas. The replacement of a single-span bridge structure at MP 56.6 began in mid-November and will be replaced with a double barrel aluminum box structure anticipated to be complete in early spring. A three-span timber bridge located at MP 47.131 will be replaced with a single barrel 8-ft. by 14-ft. cast in place box culvert. Work began in late January and is expected to wrap up by early spring, weather and resource dependent.

The work completed as a part of this project will help improve and prolong the life of the bridges, offering a higher quality driving experience for travelers. Maintaining the structural integrity of highway bridges is crucial to upholding the safety of all motorists.

Project Overview

Colorado is one of the fastest growing states in the country and with that growth comes strain on aging transportation systems that have significant consequences in the form of growing safety and mobility problems. The purpose of this project is to provide necessary improvements to 17 structures so motorists can be ensured that they are driving on more stable and up to date structures with life spans of 100 years. The three rural highway corridors where structures are being replaced include:

Colorado Highway (CO) 9;

U.S. Highway 24;

U.S. Highway 350.

Importance of CO 9 Corridor (Mountain Region)

Three structures to be reconstructed between Cañon City and Alma provides vital access for residents and tourists to many of the recreation destinations in the Rocky Mountains, which is essential to supporting the rural tourist-based communities and the main north/south corridor traveling through west-central Colorado. Highway 9 also serves as an alternate evacuation route for natural incidents, such as floods and fires.

Importance of U.S. 350 Corridor (Plains Region)

Nine structures are to be reconstructed between La Junta and Trinidad. It provides a connection between Interstate 25 and U.S. 50 (saving many miles for freight traffic), and is a designated route for hazardous waste, gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum. Highway 350 also is a major access point to the US Army's Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site.

Construction completion of the bridge bundle — a $43 million project — is slated for late 2024.

