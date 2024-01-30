List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Kaeser's M125 Portable Compressor

    Tue January 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Kaeser


    Mobilair M125 405 cfm portable compressor
    Photo courtesy of Kaeser
    Mobilair M125 405 cfm portable compressor

    Kaeser's Mobilair M125 comes standard with a generous fuel tank, the power-saving Sigma Profile rotary screw airend and heavy-duty Tier IV Final Deutz diesel engine. The onboard Sigma Control Mobil controller enables pressures between 85 and 205 psig for powering breakers, cable blowing and high pressure applications like drilling.

    Kaeser Compressors offers optional integrated aftercooler and filtration packages to provide optimally cooler, drier and cleaner air for trouble-free blasting and continuous abrasive flow in blast pot applications. The fully weatherproofed canopy and wide-opening gull wing doors allow quick access to all components for easy servicing and reduce noise levels.

    The steel chassis, torsion bar suspension, oversized tires and instrument and light package ensure easy portability and excellent road handling, while the high capacity, cold start battery assures year round reliability, according to the manufacturer.

    For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/mobilair.




