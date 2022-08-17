Our Main Office
KAGE Innovation, based in Osceola, Wis., and known for its commercial snowplow equipment, introduced its newest invention, the GreatER Bar, a skid steer grading attachment. This is KAGE's first attachment dedicated to the dirt and landscape industry.
The GreatER Bar, according to the company, is the only land plane attachment with mechanical ripper (scarifier) teeth, which can be easily activated without leaving the cab. The spring-loaded ripper bar retracts automatically when the skid steer is in reverse. This eliminates hydraulics and the need to manually lower the teeth. According to KAGE, the operator only needs to tap the locking lever on the ground using the skid steer boom movement.
"The GreatER Bar is the easiest land plane to use, you just rip and feather, all in one pass," said Mike Stephan, president, founder and inventor of KAGE Innovation.
KAGE's GreatER Bar is overbuilt by design. Its key mechanical pieces are built from HARDOX steel, which provides longer wear life and durability, according to the company. KAGE also uses heavy-duty corner gussets to increase durability.
Other features include:
"KAGE Innovation is providing innovative tools driven by experience, and this is the first attachment by KAGE that is dedicated to the dirt and landscape industry," said Stephan.
For more information, visit kageinnovation.com. CEG