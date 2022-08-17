List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

KAGE Introduces Its First Dirt Attachment — GreatER Bar

Wed August 17, 2022 - National Edition #17
CEG/KAGE Innovation


KAGE Innovation, based in Osceola, Wis., introduced its newest invention, the GreatER Bar, a skid steer grading attachment. (KAGE Innovation photo)
KAGE Innovation, based in Osceola, Wis., introduced its newest invention, the GreatER Bar, a skid steer grading attachment. (KAGE Innovation photo)
KAGE Innovation, based in Osceola, Wis., introduced its newest invention, the GreatER Bar, a skid steer grading attachment. (KAGE Innovation photo) The GreatER Bar, according to the company, is the only land plane attachment with mechanical ripper (scarifier) teeth, which can be easily activated without leaving the cab. (KAGE Innovation photo) “The GreatER Bar is the easiest land plane to use, you just rip and feather, all in one pass,” said Mike Stephan, president, founder and inventor of KAGE Innovation. (KAGE Innovation photo) The adjustable foot allows the operator to choose the amount of force needed to activate the latch. (KAGE Innovation photo) The convenient built-in step allows operators easy and safe access to climb into the skid steer cab. (KAGE Innovation photo) KAGE Innovation’s reinforced heavy-duty attachment plate allows operators to do their job without breaking an attachment plate, part of KAGE’s “Overbuilt by Design” philosophy. (KAGE Innovation photo) KAGE’s GreatER Bar is overbuilt by design. Its key mechanical pieces are built from HARDOX steel, which provides longer wear life and durability, according to the company. (KAGE Innovation photo)

KAGE Innovation, based in Osceola, Wis., and known for its commercial snowplow equipment, introduced its newest invention, the GreatER Bar, a skid steer grading attachment. This is KAGE's first attachment dedicated to the dirt and landscape industry.

The GreatER Bar, according to the company, is the only land plane attachment with mechanical ripper (scarifier) teeth, which can be easily activated without leaving the cab. The spring-loaded ripper bar retracts automatically when the skid steer is in reverse. This eliminates hydraulics and the need to manually lower the teeth. According to KAGE, the operator only needs to tap the locking lever on the ground using the skid steer boom movement.

"The GreatER Bar is the easiest land plane to use, you just rip and feather, all in one pass," said Mike Stephan, president, founder and inventor of KAGE Innovation.

KAGE's GreatER Bar is overbuilt by design. Its key mechanical pieces are built from HARDOX steel, which provides longer wear life and durability, according to the company. KAGE also uses heavy-duty corner gussets to increase durability.

Other features include:

  • Adjustable foot to optimize ease of latching mechanism — The adjustable foot allows the operator to choose the amount of force needed to activate the latch. This allows each operator to be able to customize latching to their preference or adjust to different machines.
  • Replaceable bolt-on cutting edge — Replacing cutting edges is made easier by utilizing a replaceable bolt-on edge that is beveled on both sides for better grading.
  • Large safety step — The large safety step makes it easy to get in and out of the machine safely.
  • Bucket holding klaw — When grading, operators often switch from grader to bucket frequently. The GreatER Bar allows operators to carry both to a job site together.
  • Quick rip teeth — The teeth rip the ground easily to break up hard pack, potholes etc. The all-in-one grader system allows for easy operation.
  • ½-in. attachment plate top bar — KAGE Innovation's reinforced heavy-duty attachment plate allows operators to do their job without breaking an attachment plate, part of KAGE's "Overbuilt by Design" philosophy.

"KAGE Innovation is providing innovative tools driven by experience, and this is the first attachment by KAGE that is dedicated to the dirt and landscape industry," said Stephan.

For more information, visit kageinnovation.com. CEG




Today's top stories

IDOT's $1.5B Council Bluffs Interstate Project Is Ahead of Schedule

HC Series: New Generation of Compactors for Earthworks

John R. Jurgensen Manages Greater Cincinnati Project

VIDEO: Schlouch Deploys Big Cat 395 to Massive Project

Cat 350 Excavator Delivery Productivity, Enhanced Sustainability

Dish Soap Helps Move Million-Pound Bridge

AGC of Minnesota Recaps Its 2022 Golf Tournament

Downtown Wheeling, W.Va., Scene of Ohio River Bridge, Streetscape Projects



 

Read more about...

Attachments New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA