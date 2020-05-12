Kentucky Receives Disaster Funds to Fix Roads, Bridges

Highways and bridges suffered damage from a weather system that produced extended episodes of strong winds and torrential rain in February. (KYTC photo)

The Trump Administration authorized disaster assistance for more than 27 Kentucky counties and cities on April 24 affected by a weather system that produced extended episodes of strong winds and torrential rain — triggering flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides — between Feb. 3 and Feb. 29. Highways, bridges, plus local and electrical infrastructure suffered the most damage from those storms.

"We are thankful to receive this declaration to further assist Kentucky counties impacted by the widespread severe weather and historical flooding earlier this year," said Gov. Andy Beshear in a statement. "This declaration comes at a time when we are all fighting against COVID-19, and whether we are working to repair and rebuild from flooding or the impact of this virus, I know as Kentuckians we will get through this and we will get through this together."

He added that cities, counties, state agencies and certain private nonprofits affected by the storms can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, and if determined eligible, FEMA will provide reimbursement of approved restoration projects.