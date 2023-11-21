List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: 'Kenworth 100 Stories' Video Series Celebrates Close of Historic Centennial Celebration, Sets Stage for Next 100 Years

    Tue November 21, 2023 - National Edition
    Kenworth



    In continuation of Kenworth's year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary, the company launched the "Kenworth 100 Stories" video series to commemorate its legacy throughout its first 100 years.

    The 100 Stories series is a collection of stories and milestones, as told by customers, partners and employees, that reflect the talents, passion, history and unique brand elements that make Kenworth "The World's Best." New stories will be added to the video library through January 2024, and featured on Kenworth social media and the Kenworth YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/KenworthTruckCo) as the centennial celebration winds down and the company embarks on its next 100 years.

    "The Kenworth 100 Stories series is an excellent opportunity for participants to share their personal experiences about and connections to Kenworth and its trucks from the past, while also reflecting on the meaning of this consequential 100th anniversary to them," said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. "A special thanks goes out to all participants who took the time to participate in this project."

    Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, is the manufacturer of The World's Best heavy and medium duty trucks. Throughout 2023, Kenworth is celebrating its historic 100th anniversary.

    For more information, visit www.Kenworth100.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Iowa DOT, WisDOT Replace Iconic Bridge

    HITT Leads One Million Sq. Ft. Development in D.C.

    Caterpillar to Develop Hydrogen-Hybrid Power Solution for Off-Highway Vehicles

    HD Hyundai Wins CES 2024 Innovation Awards

    Ticonic Bridge Replacement Begins

    Komatsu Announces Plans to Acquire American Battery Solutions

    VIDEO: Massachusetts Needs $24.5B to Repair a Multitude of Issues in State's Transit System

    Yanmar Opens Voting for New Design of 'Yanboh and Marboh' Characters



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Kenworth Trucks






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA