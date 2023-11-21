In continuation of Kenworth's year-long celebration of its 100th anniversary, the company launched the "Kenworth 100 Stories" video series to commemorate its legacy throughout its first 100 years.

The 100 Stories series is a collection of stories and milestones, as told by customers, partners and employees, that reflect the talents, passion, history and unique brand elements that make Kenworth "The World's Best." New stories will be added to the video library through January 2024, and featured on Kenworth social media and the Kenworth YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/KenworthTruckCo) as the centennial celebration winds down and the company embarks on its next 100 years.

"The Kenworth 100 Stories series is an excellent opportunity for participants to share their personal experiences about and connections to Kenworth and its trucks from the past, while also reflecting on the meaning of this consequential 100th anniversary to them," said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. "A special thanks goes out to all participants who took the time to participate in this project."

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, is the manufacturer of The World's Best heavy and medium duty trucks. Throughout 2023, Kenworth is celebrating its historic 100th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.Kenworth100.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

