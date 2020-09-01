Kenworth Sales Company and Truck Enterprises Inc. Join Forces

Jim Hartman (L), Truck Enterprises dealer principal, and Kyle Treadway, third generation dealer principal of Kenworth Sales Company.

Kenworth Sales Company announced that Truck Enterprises Inc. has now joined the family.

This expansion adds eight Kenworth truck dealerships located in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia to the existing 23 locations in seven states currently operated by the company. This expansion positions the commercial truck dealership chain to support customers in the Intermountain West and Mid Atlantic.

Both companies are family owned businesses which gained customer loyalty and respect as they grew across their respective regions. The Treadway family opened the first Kenworth Sales dealership 75 years ago in Utah and nearly 60 years ago, the Hartman family opened the first Truck Enterprises dealership in Virginia.

"Our vision is to strengthen the commitment our founders had to selling 'The World's Best' trucks and to providing superior service to the trucking industry. Together, we will continue the shared tradition of fair dealing, friendship and honesty with our customers," said Kyle Treadway, third generation dealer principal of Kenworth Sales Company.

"In order to leverage the reputation built over six decades with customers and within the community, the Truck Enterprises name will not be changed and I am pleased Truck Enterprises Dealer Principal Jim Hartman will be staying as chairman of the board."

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Kenworth Sales Company operates a total of 23 locations in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Kenworth Sales Company website is at www.kenworthsalesco.com.

Located in Harrisonburg, Va., Truck Enterprises Inc. operates a total of eight locations in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The Truck Enterprises, Inc. website is at www.truckenterprises.com.

