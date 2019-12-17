--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Kenworth Sales Company — Rock Springs Relocates to Larger Parts and Service Facility

Tue December 17, 2019 - West Edition
Kenworth


Kenworth Sales Company — Rock Springs sits on 3 acres, which allows for easy maneuverability and plenty of room for trailer parking.

Committed to enhancing its facilities and customer experience for fleets and truck operators, Kenworth Sales Company — Rock Springs has relocated to a 15,000 sq. ft. facility that is double the size of its previous location.

The new location will help accommodate the growing demands of local truck fleets, owner-operators and those traveling through Wyoming. The facility features a 7,200 sq. ft. service department with nine service bays, 4,900 sq. ft. parts department and 650 sq. ft. visual parts display.

The new building is at 376 Blairtown Road in Rock Springs, adjacent from its previous location. Kenworth Sales Company — Rock Springs sits on 3 acres, which allows for easy maneuverability and plenty of room for trailer parking. The property is conveniently located near Highway 80, a major trucking route connecting Salt Lake City to the west and Lincoln, Nebraska to the east.

Parts and service are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 307/362-6669.

Kenworth Sales Company, founded in 1945, operates a total of 22 locations in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.



