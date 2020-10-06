Keystone Drill Services Named ALLU Dealer

The ALLU Processor is a hydraulic power-mixer attachment that converts a conventional excavator into a powerful and versatile mixing tool capable of penetrating and effectively mixing a variety of difficult materials — everything from clay, silt, peat, sludge and sediment, to dredged material and contaminated soil, according to the manufacturer.

ALLU Group Inc. announced Keystone Drill Services Inc., with headquarters in Somerset, Pa., as its newest dealer of the ALLU Processor line. Keystone will provide sales, parts and service for ALLU's power-mixer attachments to customers primarily in the western United States.

Applications for this tool include site remediation, soil stabilization and contaminated soil treatment.

Founded in 1985, Keystone Drill Services provides products and services to the oil and gas, foundation/construction, elevator shaft, water well, blast hole, ground engineering, industrial power plant, pipeline, horizontal boring and directional drilling industries. With a corporate philosophy of "24/7 service," Keystone ensures that its customers have the ability to reach a qualified person at any time, according to the company.

ALLU Group Inc. Vice President Marketing Edison Rocha said, "The ALLU Processor line is a simple solution for a highly technical application, which requires knowledge of this application to help customers to succeed. We believe Keystone has the experience, knowledge, customer relations reputation and capacity to offer the support these customers need."

"Keystone Drill Services, Inc., is extremely excited to be representing the ALLU Soil Stabilization quality lineup of equipment," said Scott A. Slater, chief executive officer of Keystone Drill Services Inc.

"After meeting the ALLU personnel and seeing their equipment at the 2020 ConExpo-Con/AGG show, we all agreed that this niche product provides new opportunities for our customer base needs, and it coincides perfectly with the support of Keystone."

For more information, visit www.allu.net.