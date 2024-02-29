Photo courtesy of King of Prussia Equipment Mechanics from Forcine Concrete, GMAC, Engleman Construction, Neuber Concrete, Clearwater Concrete, T&T Construction and King of Prussia Equipment attended the service school.

On Dec. 2, 2023, King of Prussia Equipment Corp. and Multiquip-Whiteman hosted an "Advanced Service School" for the Multiquip line of ride-on trowels.

Eric Witt, senior national service manager, and Tim Doehr, field service tech, instructed the class of 14 mechanics.

The class started with a three-hour in-depth PowerPoint of each ride-on trowel. Extensive time was spent on proper maintenance and necessary parts to have in hand.

Following the PowerPoint presentation, Witt and Doehr conducted hands-on demonstrations of how to work on the riders. When that was finished, the group broke for lunch, which was pizza provided by King of Prussia Equipment Corp.

After lunch there was a Q&A session. Dan Dario, district sales manager, distributed gift cards to every participant. Coffee, donuts and refreshments were provided by King of Prussia Equipment Corp.

Companies that attended were:

Forcine Concrete — Malvern, Pa.

GMAC — Swedesboro, N.J.

Engleman Construction — Allentown, Pa.

Neuber Concrete — Phoenixville, Pa.

Clearwater Concrete — Philadelphia, Pa.

T&T Construction — Souderton, Pa.

King of Prussia Equipment — King of Prussia, Pa.

