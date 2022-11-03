The rocker axle design allows outside dual tires to drop beside a trailer bed, which reduces overall transport height by 6 in. to help avoid low-bridge clearance issues.

The 480/80 R42 row crop tire will be offered as an option for Kinze's 1121 harvest commander dual auger grain cart.

The rocker axle design allows outside dual tires to drop beside a trailer bed, which reduces overall transport height by 6 in. to help avoid low-bridge clearance issues. In addition, a swing axle design that enables easy access and maintenance of the dual tires is a standard feature. The carts range in capacity from 1,100 to 1,700 bushels.

Features include an optional remote scale readout for viewing by the combine operator that connects to the serial port on the scale head, centralized grease bank that enables swift and easy lubrication of all grease points from the ground and oversized wing fasteners that allow tool-less access to the inspection cover and grain transfer cleanout.

