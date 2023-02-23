Kinze Manufacturing is launching two planter models for 2024 featuring the company's new 5000 Series row unit that's designed to enhance planting precision, boost productivity and reduce daily maintenance time.

The sleek-styled cast row unit is fully redesigned for planting at any speed up to 12 miles per hour. The unit will be available on Kinze's new 5900 and 5700 planter models, both equipped with the easy-to-use Blue Vantage display and powered by Blue Drive electric drive.

Key features include greaseless gauge wheel arms, scraper-equipped shim-less adjustable spoke gauge wheels, maintenance-free double bushing parallel arms and a long-life outside disc opener scraper. The 5000 Series row unit is also available with residue control, closing wheel, fertilizer and seed handling options to fit the needs of any farm.

"Our new 5000 Series row unit is built to run longer and stronger, while providing increased protection for farmers' investment," said Kinze President Susanne Veatch. "It elevates precision and performance to the next level, providing farmers with more planting control and efficiency."

Other benefits include:

Easy ability to upgrade from Kinze's True Rate vacuum meter to True Speed high-speed meter.

A front-end design that allows the use of multiple residue options, including coulters, manual row cleaners and Yetter air-adjustable row cleaners.

Quick lockup-closing wheels for testing depth and seed placement.

The new planters will replace Kinze's current 4905 and 4705 models with the same configurations. The 5900 will be available in 24-row, 30-in.; 16-row, 30-in.; and 12-row, 30-in. configurations. The 5700 will be offered in 36-row, 20-in. and 24-row, 30-in. versions, as well as a 24-row, 20-in. narrow row planter.

New Frame Option

In addition to the new row unit, the 5700 24R20 planter also will feature a new 40-ft., three-section frame configuration. It offers front-mounted, high-flotation tires for reduced soil compaction and improved residue flow, a rear-facing transport camera, work lights for optimum performance and safety, durability and low maintenance.

This technologically advanced, front-fold model also provides 30 degrees of wing flex featuring high-operating and transport clearance along with generous bulk seed and fertilizer capacities, making it ideal for productive planting in high-residue conditions, rolling terrain and narrower terraces.

For more information, visit Kinze.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

