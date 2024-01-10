List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    KIOTI Tractor Celebrates Success, Growth at Annual Dealer Meeting

    Wed January 10, 2024 - National Edition
    Kioti


    The dealer meeting is an annual highlight, offering an opportunity for KIOTI's 500-plus dealer network across North America to come together for connection, education and celebration.
    Photo courtesy of KIOTI Tractor
    The dealer meeting is an annual highlight, offering an opportunity for KIOTI's 500-plus dealer network across North America to come together for connection, education and celebration.
    The dealer meeting is an annual highlight, offering an opportunity for KIOTI's 500-plus dealer network across North America to come together for connection, education and celebration.   (Photo courtesy of KIOTI Tractor) A happy hour in the space dubbed as the Dealer’s Lounge gave dealers the opportunity to network with peers, connect with event sponsors and see KIOTI equipment on display.   (Photo courtesy of KIOTI Tractor) Dealers traveled to the nearby Phillips Farms in Cary, N.C., for an interactive ride-n-drive.   (Photo courtesy of KIOTI Tractor)

    KIOTI Tractor celebrated another successful year during its annual dealer meeting, held Nov. 12 to 14 in Raleigh, N.C.

    The three-day event featured a robust agenda, including informative keynote speakers and breakout sessions, an action-packed ride-n-drive, and ended with an awards banquet. The week's activities aligned with this year's event theme, "Unleash the Possibilities," which KIOTI chose as the company's theme to empower dealers to explore the limitless possibilities of dirt and KIOTI equipment.

    "The dealer meeting is an annual highlight, offering an opportunity for our 500-plus dealer network across North America to come together for connection, education and celebration," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division.

    "After a strong year, it is exciting to celebrate both the success of our company as well as our dealers. We hope that the event offers momentum for our dealers as they look ahead to 2024 and beyond."

    The event kicked off with a welcome reception at the Raleigh Convention Center. In addition to celebrating new dealers and welcoming dealers to the KIOTI headquarters home state, the evening also featured a surprise concert from Trace Adkins, multi-platinum country music singer and actor.

    KIOTI dedicated the second day to dealer education and support, including guest speakers and breakout sessions with KIOTI product experts. During the General Session, dealers heard from former JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Economist Anthony Chan, best-selling leadership author and internationally acclaimed keynote speaker Ryan Jenkins, and 30-year Chick-fil-A multi-unit owner/operator, author, entrepreneur and speaker Arthur Greeno.

    Monday afternoon, dealers participated in breakout sessions, speaking with product experts to learn more about the company's latest product offerings.

    The second day ended with a happy hour in the space dubbed as the Dealer's Lounge, which gave dealers the opportunity to network with peers, connect with event sponsors and see KIOTI equipment on display. The happy hour included games and activities, as well as live bluegrass music.

    Photo courtesy of KIOTI Tractor

    The final day of the dealer meeting focused on equipment experiences and dealer celebration. On Tuesday morning, dealers traveled to the nearby Phillips Farms in Cary, N.C., for an interactive ride-n-drive. Dealers jumped into the seat of the company's newest and most popular equipment offerings, putting the powerful and durable machines to the test.

    That evening, dealers traveled back downtown to the Raleigh Convention Center for an awards banquet, honoring the top dealers for 2022. The awards honored dealers across a range of categories, such as Strongest Growth, Beautification, Excellence in Marketing, and the President's Award. The meeting ended with a private dealer concert from Elle King, Grammy-nominated country music artist.

    For more information, visit www.KIOTI.com.




