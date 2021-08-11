Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., expanded its product offering with its new line of grapples and new CX2510 HST Cab model.

Joining Kioti's expansive selection of implements, the new line of grapples includes three compact and three standard-duty grapple rake models. With widths ranging from 48- to 72-in. and jaw openings between 30- and 41-in., there are models to fit a variety of operator needs. Each model is made with AR400 steel teeth, allowing operators to grasp, lift and move debris with ease.

Ranging in weight from just 216 to 476 lbs., these lightweight yet durable attachments make property maintenance a breeze, according to the manufacturer.

The CX2510 HST Cab compact tractor joins two other models in the popular CX Series released last year — the CX2510 and the CX2510 HST. With the new addition, Kioti customers will find the same convenience and comfort the CX Series is known for, with the added perk of a factory-installed full size cab with air conditioning and heat, allowing operators to perform tasks comfortably throughout the year.

The CX2510 HST Cab also comes equipped with tilt steering, an illuminated dashboard and an adjustable premium suspension seat with dual armrests, resulting in a machine that completes the job while prioritizing operator comfort.

As with other models in the premium CX Series, the CX2510 HST Cab features a 24.5-hp Kioti engine and an adjustable right side lift rod and top link for ease of use while adding the convenience of both mid and rear PTO standard for this model. It also includes a dual pedal hydrostatic transmission, delivering power smoothly and efficiently with cruise control to reduce operator fatigue.

"Kioti is thrilled to continue meeting customer demand by once again expanding our product offerings," said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. Kioti tractor division. "These grapples and CX2510 HST Cab will empower land owners to make the most of their property throughout the year. We're eager to see the Kioti Pack put these products to work."

For more information, visit www.KIOTI.com.

Today's top stories