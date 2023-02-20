The Magni Telescopic Handlers line includes rotating telehandlers (RTH), fixed boom telehandlers (TH) and heavy lift telehandlers (HTH).

Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announced that Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. has become the Magni authorized dealer of Oklahoma and West Texas.

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. is a leading distributor of heavy equipment, industrial equipment and cranes in the central United States, offering parts, rentals, sales, service, financing, product support and training. The Oklahoma City-based heavy equipment distributor has 12 branch locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri, and is excited for the opportunity to add the Magni product line to its robust line-up of equipment solutions that meet customer needs for productivity, efficiency and safety.

"The Kirby-Smith family is proud to announce our recent partnership with Magni America," said Colin Brown, Oklahoma City branch manager. "Magni's line of rotating and heavy lift telehandlers are game-changing products for many of our existing construction partners and gives Kirby-Smith a chance to develop relationships with new partners that normally operate outside our core product range. We are all very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

The Magni Telescopic Handlers line includes rotating telehandlers (RTH), fixed boom telehandlers (TH) and heavy lift telehandlers (HTH). All models come with (LMI) Load Monitoring Systems, touchscreen displays, digital load charts, RFID attachment recondition and a remote-control feature.

The RTH lineup has been growing throughout North America due to its industry-leading safety and the ability to be a 3-in-1 machine. The RTH line allows contractors to replace cranes, aerial work platforms and telescopic forklifts with one machine, which provides the operator with efficiency, productivity and safety on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

"Kirby-Smith's unwavering commitment to their customer success and strong safety culture is in alignment with our philosophy," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America. "They're a great addition to our nationwide dealer network and we're looking forward to a productive partnership."

Kirby-Smith has been fully trained in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's products, and is ready to introduce the benefits of Magni to its customers.

For more information, visit www.kirby-smith.com and www.magnith.com.

