    Kirby-Smith Machinery Hires Matt Heisel as Used Equipment Sales Manager

    Thu December 14, 2023 - National Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery


    Matt Heisel
    Matt Heisel

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) announced the hiring of Matt Heisel as its new used equipment sales manager. In his new position, Heisel will manage KSM's used equipment sales team and be responsible for growing the heavy equipment distributor's used equipment business, which operates throughout the United States and internationally.

    Heisel brings more than 23 years of leadership and sales experience from the used equipment industry to his new role with KSM. Focused on delivering customer satisfaction, he has developed a known track record for building and developing winning teams throughout his career.

    "I'm excited to join Kirby-Smith," said Heisel. "I look forward to the new relationships ahead and supporting our team in creating wins for both our customers and the company."

    Gavin Cole, executive vice president, sales of KSM, believes Heisel's deep understanding of the used equipment market, combined with his drive to help others, will make him a great fit for the organization.

    "We are fortunate to be able to add someone of Matt's character and reputation in the used equipment world to our company," said Cole. "Matt is highly skilled at building relationships, a great communicator, and understands the market well. I know he is going to be a great asset to our used equipment sales efforts."




