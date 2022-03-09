List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Kirby-Smith Machinery Hosts Customer Event in Lubbock

Wed March 09, 2022 - West Edition #6
CEG


Kirby-Smith Machinery held a customer appreciation event at its new branch facility in Lubbock, Texas, on March 3, 2022. The branch has been open for approximately two years serving customers in Lubbock and the surrounding West Texas area.

More than 100 customers enjoyed a tour of the branch and a Texas-style barbecue lunch. Factory reps from several of Kirby-Smith's equipment manufacturers were on hand, including Komatsu, Wirtgen Group, Takeuchi, Manitowoc Group and Terramac.

The new facility will better equip Kirby-Smith to serve customers in the rapidly-growing Lubbock area, according to Chuck Thompson, sales and operations manager of KSM's Lubbock and Amarillo branches.

Thompson said the eight service bays and increased sales and parts areas will accommodate the equipment needs of the area for the foreseeable future.

TxDOT is in the early stages of building a $2 billion, 36-mi. loop around the city. The project is expected to take 15 years to complete.

About Kirby-Smith Machinery

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. is a distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States. As a full-service dealer, Kirby-Smith has been serving the construction, mining and industrial markets since 1983. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., it has additional full-service branches in Tulsa, Okla., McAlester, Okla., Kansas City, Mo., St. Louis, Mo., and Texas locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Amarillo, Odessa, Lubbock and Waco. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Komatsu equipment lines Highway 84 outside Lubbock at the recently opened Kirby-Smith branch.
Technology and Komatsu go hand in hand, and Senior Product Manager Chris Faulhaber (L) of Komatsu NA was available along with KSM’s Director of Construction Technology Rebecca McNatt to answer questions about Komatsu’s “intelligent Machine Control” (iMC).
New service bays and increased sales and parts areas will accommodate the equipment needs of the area for the foreseeable future.
Angela Hammond and Kevin Flores, both of Allen Butler Construction, a mid-sized heavy highway civil construction company based in Ransom Canyon, just east of Lubbock.
KSM’s Randy Bailey (L) talks shop with customer Dale Kitchen as the day winds down. Kitchen grows cotton and sunflowers on a farm outside Lubbock.
Kelly Shuffield (L), general service manager of Kirby-Smith’s crane division, along with Komatsu Regional Sales Manager Justin Sailer, fielded customer questions about their respective products at the Lubbock open house.
Juan Barrera (L) traveled all the way from Pharr, Texas, where he runs Transitional Equipment Supply, to Lubbock for the event. Jesse Olmeda, Kirby-Smith remarketing and used equipment manager, spent time with Barrera reviewing his current and upcoming equipment needs.
It was a warm early March day in Lubbock, and people were enjoying the outdoors. (L-R) are Clayton Whitesides, regional business manager of Takeuchi; J.P. Cotton, west Texas finance manager of KSM; Clifford McCarty, Wirtgen district sales manager; and KSM Territory Manager Jerrod Ellison.
Matt Jackson (L), KSM territory manager, and Chuck Thompson, KSM sales and operations manager for Lubbock and Amarillo.
Kirby-Smith customers line up to register for the big Lubbock event held March 3, which included lunch, factory reps and lots of door prizes.
Randy Bailey (L), Odessa/Midland sales and operations manager of Kirby-Smith, caught up with KSM President and CEO John Arapidis.
A group of Utility Contractor of America employees took time out to enjoy some good Texas barbecue, courtesy of KSM.
Kirby-Smith Product Support Sales Representatives Joe Phillips (L) and Chip Leatherwood.




