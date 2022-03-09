Kirby-Smith Machinery held a customer appreciation event at its new branch facility in Lubbock, Texas, on March 3, 2022. The branch has been open for approximately two years serving customers in Lubbock and the surrounding West Texas area.

More than 100 customers enjoyed a tour of the branch and a Texas-style barbecue lunch. Factory reps from several of Kirby-Smith's equipment manufacturers were on hand, including Komatsu, Wirtgen Group, Takeuchi, Manitowoc Group and Terramac.

The new facility will better equip Kirby-Smith to serve customers in the rapidly-growing Lubbock area, according to Chuck Thompson, sales and operations manager of KSM's Lubbock and Amarillo branches.

Thompson said the eight service bays and increased sales and parts areas will accommodate the equipment needs of the area for the foreseeable future.

TxDOT is in the early stages of building a $2 billion, 36-mi. loop around the city. The project is expected to take 15 years to complete.

About Kirby-Smith Machinery

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. is a distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States. As a full-service dealer, Kirby-Smith has been serving the construction, mining and industrial markets since 1983. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., it has additional full-service branches in Tulsa, Okla., McAlester, Okla., Kansas City, Mo., St. Louis, Mo., and Texas locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Abilene, Amarillo, Odessa, Lubbock and Waco. CEG

