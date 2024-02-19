Photo courtesy of Kirby-Smith Machinery As a long-time supporter of Susan G. Komen, Kirby-Smith Machinery reached out to Alisa Pope, development director of Susan G. Komen in Oklahoma and Arkansas to come see the excavator at KSM’s OKC location. Joining Pope were a group of breast cancer survivors, with everyone receiving a pink safety vest and cap to mark the visit.

In January, Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) acquired a 2024 Komatsu Breast Cancer Awareness-themed PC360LC-11 into its inventory. The excavator features pink awareness decals around the machine, including all Komatsu logos.

As a long-time supporter of Susan G. Komen, the heavy equipment distributor reached out to Alisa Pope, development director of Susan G. Komen in Oklahoma and Arkansas to come see the excavator at KSM's OKC location. Joining Pope were a group of breast cancer survivors, with everyone receiving a pink safety vest and cap to mark the visit.

In addition to the excavator tour, Komen was presented with a check from KSM for $2,000.00.

"Kirby-Smith has partnered with Susan G. Komen Oklahoma for over a decade in the shared goal of ending breast cancer," said Andrew Clouse, Branding & Communications manager of KSM. He noted several from KSM were in attendance, including President John Arapidis, OKC Branch Manager Colin Brown, Director of HR Angela Brewer and Manager of Supply Chain Cherish Mull among other employees.

"It was a humbling experience to meet with survivors and hear their stories. It will be exciting to see where the excavator ends up and the awareness it helps spread."

Kirby-Smith Machinery has been a consistent corporate fundraiser for Komen's MORE THAN PINK Walk. Pope reflected on her nearly 10 years working with KSM.

"We value partners like Kirby-Smith that are committed to Komen's Mission. Because of their commitment, we are able to provide breast cancer resources and care to our community. It takes all of us."

The Susan G. Komen Oklahoma 2024 MORE THAN PINK Walk will once again be scheduled for October. For this and other Oklahoma Komen events, visit https://www.komen.org/community/oklahoma/.

For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.

