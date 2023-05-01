(L-R) are Cody Ward, Amy Strotman, Andrew Clouse, Larissa VanDuzer and Jennifer Gordon. (Lisa Alonzo not pictured)

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has announced several changes to its marketing department.

Cody Ward, director of strategy, marketing and M&A of Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc., believes that expanding the breadth and capabilities of the marketing team is essential to supporting the heavy equipment distributor's current and future growth.

"This reorganization of our team is necessary to support future growth and maintain our current infrastructure as we strive to improve the way we help customers engage with the Kirby-Smith Machinery brand," said Ward.

Jennifer Gordon will now serve as manager, marketing technology and operations. In this role, she will focus on marketing systems to build out new capabilities in technology and ensure sustainable processes that enable KSM to reach future growth goals.

"I want to thank Jennifer for the hard work and leadership she has demonstrated in building our marketing capabilities at Kirby-Smith Machinery," said Ward.

"Her tenacity to strive for results along with her ability to efficiently manage resources have been integral in the success of the department. In her new role, Jennifer's in-depth understanding of our systems and processes will be an incredible asset to the team, and I look forward to working with Jennifer as she develops new tools and infrastructure to support Kirby-Smith and our customers in the future."

With the reorganization, KSM also has promoted Andrew Clouse to manager, branding and communications. Clouse will focus on growing and strengthening KSM's brand through creative content development, advertising efforts and marketing communications. He had previously served as a marketing and communication associate for KSM.

"Over the past eight years, Andrew has been an integral part of the marketing team," said Ward. "His unwavering willingness to help a teammate and his passion for supporting others in reaching our overall business goals are truly second to none. I congratulate Andrew on this promotion and look forward to working with him as he takes on a new challenge in leading our branding and communication efforts."

Grateful for the opportunity, Clouse credits KSM for preparing him for this moment.

"I have been fortunate in my time here for the mentorship I have received from Jennifer, Cody and our leadership," said Clouse. "Their confidence to entrust me with growing and protecting one of the strongest brands in our industry is something I will cherish the rest of my life."

Both Gordon and Clouse will report to Ward as the director of marketing. Each will now also have their own team members reporting to them as well, with website and SEO specialist Larissa VanDuzer and lead generation coordinator Lisa Alonzo reporting to Gordon, and marketing associate Amy Strotman will report to Clouse.

Alonzo and Strotman, both recently promoted, are notable additions to the marketing team. VanDuzer is a long-time marketing employee who will continue to be a value driver for KSM, supporting the backend of its technology stack and SEO efforts.

"Larissa may work quietly behind the scenes, but her contributions to our website, especially those supporting search engine optimization and inventory management, have been paramount to the success of our digital marketing initiatives," said Ward.

"Along with supporting CRM and other systems, Larissa continues to be an asset that enables our capabilities as a team."

Alonzo will join the marketing department officially once her current role is filled. As lead generation coordinator, she will be responsible for capturing and administering inbound leads. Gordon believes Alonzo's time over the last seven years in managing the front lines in Oklahoma City as KSM's corporate receptionist will be extremely valuable to the new role.

"Lisa's never-ending drive to serve and support our customers will be a great asset to the marketing team," said Gordon. "She will be at the forefront of managing the inbound lead process for Kirby-Smith. I am excited for her to join us and assist in building on our continued success for marketing and lead generation efforts."

Strotman initially joined KSM in a role supporting both marketing and used equipment operations. Now entirely dedicated to marketing efforts, she will assist in branding and communication initiatives, including the management of KSM's employee store. Clouse noted that her organization, communication skills and willingness to take on difficult challenges have already added value to KSM's marketing operations.

"In just her first year at KSM, Amy has implemented a significant number of process improvements, especially regarding the company store, that have allowed us to operate with greater efficiency and accuracy," said Clouse. "I look forward to seeing the wins she will deliver to us as we work to grow and scale our brand value."

For more information, call 888/861-0219 or visit kirby-smith.com.

