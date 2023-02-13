With the redesigned larger boom cylinders, the SK350-11 has the power to lift trench boxes and heavy loads around the job site like never before.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. (KCMU) has added the SK350LC-11 to its line-up of industry leading construction machinery.

This next generation -11 machine delivers superior performance, greater efficiency and more productivity by following the Kobelco Performance By Design like the other new -11 series machines introduced earlier this year, the manufacturer said.

Since the 30 to 35 ton class machines are the main workhorse on most large job sites, the new Kobelco SK350LC-11 takes charge with industry leading lifting power, superior swing and drawbar torque to get the big jobs done. The new 265 hp Isuzu Tier IV Final engine has the power and torque to lift heavy loads and operate large tools with ease all day long. Add that to the combination of boom to arm regeneration and swing priority hydraulics, the Kobelco SK350-11 will let you load more trucks and move more material at the end of the day, the manufacturer said.

With the redesigned larger boom cylinders, the SK350-11 has the power to lift trench boxes and heavy loads around the job site like never before. It has the ability to multifunction while travelling (lift, swing and carry) due to the "Independent Travel" function.

With the press of a switch, the machine dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel system and one to all the other functions on a continuous basis. This allows the -11 series Kobelco machines to smoothly travel while having the ability lift and swing heavy loads. And, like all KOBELCO -11 excavators, the SK350LC-11 has three work modes: Eco, S and H mode for balancing between high performance, economy and low fuel consumption.

Heavy Lift and Power Boost (with unlimited time use) add the power needed to get through the toughest conditions, and the in-cab hydraulic pressure release function allows customers to change work tools or hoses easily and safely. The machine's 84,200 lb. operating weight is well balanced to provide enhanced stability in reach and lift situations.

The new SK350LC-11 also provides improved durability — many major components have been redesigned for improved durability and performance. For example, the machine's side panels have been made thicker to enhance body rigidity, while the increased diameter of the bucket cylinder pin contributes to enhanced durability for using various work tools. As part of Kobelco's Performance By Design concept, all the new -7 Short Radius and -11 Conventional tail swing machines have new cabin environments with enhanced ergonomics and safety features with best-in-class cabin space and visibility. This new cabin includes a 7-way adjustable, heated air suspension seat that moves together with the armrests and hydraulic controls to reduce operator fatigue, provide enhanced shock absorption and ride comfort.

The operator's pilot levers move horizontally without arching of the wrist, while also providing shorter lever strokes to deliver a swifter, more precise movement. Multiple air conditioning and heater vents are directed towards the operator to maximize comfort. On the right-side console there is a jog dial that integrates multiple functions into a single user interface with the large 10-inch color monitor. This easy-to-operate menu screen facilitates reading of important information including work mode, maintenance intervals, and fuel consumption, as well as providing a 270-degree view from the machine's standard three camera system.

The hydraulic flow-rate modes of the breaker, nibbler and rotating grapple are also now fully adjustable by the operator through the monitor, and the mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, also can be easily added or changed to customize the operator's experience. In addition, all internal switches and dials in the cabin have LED backlighting to provide a bright, clear view in the dark.

To top it off, the cabin is equipped with a FM/AM, AUX, Bluetooth, hands-free telephone radio, smartphone holder, USB charger and a 12V power outlet. Easy maintenance is assured with a standard radiator clean-out screen that prevents larger material from clogging the radiator cooling fins and can be easily removed for cleaning. A newly structured hydraulic oil filter prevents foreign matter from entering the oil tank during maintenance, and all filters are easy to access from ground level.

For safety, a heavy-duty Level II overhead top guard is standard and can be tilted open for easy cleaning of the top window. Additionally, rear swing flashers and rear work lights, a Kobelco USA exclusive, are integrated into the counterweight for added safety and visibility on busy jobsites. Seven LED lights (2 on boom, 2 on top front of the cab, one on right side body, and 2 facing rear on the counterweight) also are now standard to provide additional visibility in low light conditions.

Other items like 1- and 2-way hydraulics (nibbler/breaker), rock guard and replaceable arm bushings, side bumpers, lower swivel guard, control pattern changer (ISO/BHL) and single pedal travel are all standard. For those needing Machine Guidance options, the SK350LC-11 comes with preinstalled mounting brackets for easier system installation without the need to weld and paint. These brackets are designed to easily adapt to fit multiple brands for both 2D and 3D systems.

Monitoring the SK350LC-11's work status remotely has also never been easier with KOMEXS (Kobelco Monitoring Excavator System). The machine's operational information, such as hours, fuel consumption and maintenance status, can be obtained remotely. For added convenience and security, an engine start alarm, e-fence and current/past location history also are included — ideal for operators of large fleets and multiple locations.

To complement the added value package and commitment to quality the new SK350LC-11 has a standard 4 year/4,000hr full machine warranty with KOMEXS included while covered by factory warranty. Additional extended warranty coverage terms are available.

