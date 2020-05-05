Kobelco USA Introduces SK130LC-11 Excavator

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Kobelco USA Introduces SK130LC-11 Excavator

Tue May 05, 2020 - National Edition
Kobelco


The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer.
The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer.
The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer. The Kobelco SK130LC-11 features a new 10-inch color monitor with a split-screen display function to customize operator viewing needs.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA's SK130LC-11 excavator is the first model to be introduced as part of Kobelco's next generation of excavators, the Generation 11, which bring power, productivity and efficiency to new heights.

The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer.

This model delivers a dynamic digging force of 24,818 lbs. to achieve leading-class work volume, even while minimizing fuel consumption.

The SK130LC-11 is equipped with independent travel, a Kobelco exclusive feature that allows the machine to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power. Furthermore, automatic swing priority instantly delivers full swing power during combined operations without switching modes.

A 96 hp Tier IV Final engine enables the SK130LC-11 to maintain superior productivity and efficiency while working at high power levels, lifting heavy loads and traveling on steep grades. This modern engine incorporates a selective catalytic reduction system with diesel particulate filters, significantly decreasing NOx emissions and providing the lowest possible operation costs.

A double-element air cleaner keeps the engines running clean, even in industrial environments, while a pre-filter with a built-in water-separator maximizes filtering performance to ensure stable operation.

The Kobelco SK130LC-11 is equipped with enhanced multifunction capabilities, including an attachment selection system with adjustable flow-rate presets for the bucket, breaker, nibbler and thumb. This attachment selection system allows the operator to change tools quickly and easily. Mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, can be easily added or changed.

When it comes to comfort, the SK130LC-11 offers intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. This Kobelco machine comes standard with an ergonomic lever and Grammer air ride suspension seat to reduce operating force and fatigue. The SK130LC-11 also boasts various cab features, including an optimized control layout with a new jog dial and 10-inch color monitor. An unfastened seatbelt indicator, and built-in rear, left and right-side cameras with a customizable split-screen display function enhance operator awareness and jobsite safety.

Maintenance on the SK130LC-11 is easy and cost efficient, according to the manufacturer. Remote diagnostic and preventive maintenance systems utilize the latest IT innovations to improve operating product lifecycle costs. Easy access to maintenance data from the operation management system greatly improves ease of maintenance scheduling and ensures a long service life. Operators can expect extended service intervals when it comes to engine oil, hydraulic oil, filter changes and greasing.

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Excavators Kobelco New Products