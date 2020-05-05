Kobelco USA Introduces SK130LC-11 Excavator

The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA's SK130LC-11 excavator is the first model to be introduced as part of Kobelco's next generation of excavators, the Generation 11, which bring power, productivity and efficiency to new heights.

The new Kobelco SK130LC-11 maximizes job productivity with its nimble movement and outstanding digging power, according to the manufacturer.

This model delivers a dynamic digging force of 24,818 lbs. to achieve leading-class work volume, even while minimizing fuel consumption.

The SK130LC-11 is equipped with independent travel, a Kobelco exclusive feature that allows the machine to move, lift and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of power. Furthermore, automatic swing priority instantly delivers full swing power during combined operations without switching modes.

A 96 hp Tier IV Final engine enables the SK130LC-11 to maintain superior productivity and efficiency while working at high power levels, lifting heavy loads and traveling on steep grades. This modern engine incorporates a selective catalytic reduction system with diesel particulate filters, significantly decreasing NOx emissions and providing the lowest possible operation costs.

A double-element air cleaner keeps the engines running clean, even in industrial environments, while a pre-filter with a built-in water-separator maximizes filtering performance to ensure stable operation.

The Kobelco SK130LC-11 is equipped with enhanced multifunction capabilities, including an attachment selection system with adjustable flow-rate presets for the bucket, breaker, nibbler and thumb. This attachment selection system allows the operator to change tools quickly and easily. Mode settings for other attachments, such as a tilt rotator, can be easily added or changed.

When it comes to comfort, the SK130LC-11 offers intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. This Kobelco machine comes standard with an ergonomic lever and Grammer air ride suspension seat to reduce operating force and fatigue. The SK130LC-11 also boasts various cab features, including an optimized control layout with a new jog dial and 10-inch color monitor. An unfastened seatbelt indicator, and built-in rear, left and right-side cameras with a customizable split-screen display function enhance operator awareness and jobsite safety.

Maintenance on the SK130LC-11 is easy and cost efficient, according to the manufacturer. Remote diagnostic and preventive maintenance systems utilize the latest IT innovations to improve operating product lifecycle costs. Easy access to maintenance data from the operation management system greatly improves ease of maintenance scheduling and ensures a long service life. Operators can expect extended service intervals when it comes to engine oil, hydraulic oil, filter changes and greasing.

For more information, call 281/888-8430 or visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com.