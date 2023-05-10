Kobelco USA Introduces SK230, SK270 -7 Series Mid-Size Short Radius Excavators

The SK270, the newest Kobelco SR Series excavator, boasts an ISO digging force of 35,300-lbs. and a maximum digging reach of 32 ft. 4 in.

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA has launched the SK230SRLC-7 and SK270SRLC-7 (57-61,000 lb.) models in North America.

These Kobelco excavators set the standard for mid-size machines, offering full-size benefits with short rear swing capabilities and exceptional features, the manufacturer said.

The new Kobelco SK230 and SK270 deliver power and performance while minimizing fuel consumption. Especially popular on urban job sites, both models feature a compact design and long digging reach to provide easy maneuverability and a broad working range. And with top-class digging depths of 21 ft. 7 in. and 21 ft. 10 in. as well as impressive swing speeds, the SK230 and SK270 deliver continuous operation and short cycle times.

The enhanced Kobelco SK230 is equipped to deliver full-sized performance over an extended working life. With an ISO digging force of 29,700-lbs. and maximum digging reach of 31 ft. 10 in., the SK230's performance and power capabilities are best in class.

Also, packed with powerful performance capabilities, the SK270 is the newest Kobelco SR Series excavator. This model boasts an ISO digging force of 35,300-lbs. and a maximum digging reach of 32 ft. 4 in. to achieve leading-class work volume, according to Kobelco.

The SK270 supplies a balance of fuel economy and jobsite productivity.

The proprietary Kobelco intelligent control system showcased on the SK230 and SK270 ensures smooth engagement and disengagement across all machine functions. Heavy lift can be enabled when extra lifting capacity is needed and for extra digging power the exclusive no time limit power boost button instantly delivers approximately 10 percent more power on demand.

Kobelco's Independent travel, an exclusive Kobelco feature, also allows each model to move, lift, and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of travel power. This makes transporting pipe or other heavy material across job sites a breeze.

The Tier IV Final YANMAR 164 hp engine delivers full-size power and superior efficiency. These models also include Kobelco's exclusive iNDr (Integrated Noise & Dust Reduction Cooling System) configuration to include a revolutionary double offset duct structure, allowing both units to deliver ultra-quiet operation and reduce dust intake.

When it comes to machine maintenance and comfort, the SK230 and SK270 offer intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. Easy access to the cooling and control valve areas, engine compartment, and electrical components ensure convenient day-to-day maintenance. Both Kobelco models boast various cab features including an optimized control layout, wide access doors, powerful multi vent air conditioner, ergonomic lever angles, LED interior lighting, tilting left side console, 270-degree camera system, and a 7-way heated adjustable suspension seat.

For more information, visit www.kobelco-usa.com.

Today's top stories