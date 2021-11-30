With the addition of Smart Construction Field and Smart Construction Drone to Komatsu’s suite of job site technologies, contractors have two new tools to better manage projects.

Contractors know that accurate numbers to track job site activity and topography can mean the difference between completing a project on time and on budget.

"When the Smart Construction group came in, they integrated everything together, and the transition felt seamless," said Kevin Hawkinson, vice president of operations, A.W. Oakes & Son. "Now, we can take the data, transfer it to the machines, get data back from the machines to the office, and utilize all of that information across the board for bidding, customer reference and billing."

Smart Construction Field

Using data to track spending allows contractors to analyze those numbers quickly and find cost-effective ways to manage and resource projects. Komatsu has partnered with Moovila, an experienced provider of project management software, to develop Smart Construction Field, a mobile app that allows contractors to easily record job site activity and analyze operational efficiencies in near real time.

Reports generated by Smart Construction Field can track daily job site conditions and task progress can be broken down by labor, equipment and materials, including machine utilization and fuel distribution, receipts, timecards and subcontractor work. Regardless of equipment brand, Smart Construction Field can collect machine data from an entire fleet.

Smart Construction Drone

Collecting accurate topography is easy with Komatsu's Smart Construction Drone survey technology. This drone solution captures quantities for production tracking and billing, without personnel walking the job site to do a manual survey.

Contractors can gather and analyze data throughout each project phase with topographic surveys that incorporate hundreds of thousands of data points.

With the capability to take still photos from up to 400 ft. above ground level or under bridge decks, Smart Construction Drone can be used as pre-job verification or to keep stakeholders up to date.

Smart Construction Drone pairs very well with Smart Construction Dashboard. Built to combine data from multiple sources into one comprehensive picture, Smart Construction Dashboard combines 3D design data with aerial mapping and intelligent machine data, to let contractors confirm quantities and visualize job site progress. Smart Construction Dashboard is powered by the 3D visualization power and geospatial accuracy of Cesium, a leading platform to visualize, analyze and share 3D data.

Both Smart Construction Drone and Smart Construction Field are part of Komatsu's Smart Construction solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers optimize their business remotely, and in near-real time.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com/en.

