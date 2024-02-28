Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed February 28, 2024 - National Edition
Komatsu has introduced the new WX11 LHD, a powerful, 12 ton (11 t) machine that offers best-in-class breakout force and best-in-class payload helping to maximize productivity and provide a lower total cost of ownership.
The WX11 showcases Komatsu's commitment to providing underground hard rock miners with an exceptional load, haul and dump solution, integrating next-generation data management capabilities, operator ergonomics, intuitive controls and compliance with EU Stage V emission requirements.
As a new model within the Komatsu hard rock family of products, the WX11 is designed to be a class-leading LHD for all underground mine operators and contractors. With ease of operability, superior performance and ground-level maintenance position, the WX11 has several competitive edges in the 11 ton (10-t) LHD class, according to the manufacturer.
Quick specs and features:
The WX11 hosts many additional features specific to the platform:
"The WX11 is a game changer for hard rock miners. Developed through a close partnership between our experienced team and our longtime customers, this product reflects a shared commitment to design excellence," said Ryan Karns, director of LHD and Truck Products at Komatsu.
"The WX11 is the LHD every miner will want to have in their operation."
For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.
This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.