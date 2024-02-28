Photo courtesy of Komatsu The WX11 is a new model within the Komatsu hard rock family of products.

Komatsu has introduced the new WX11 LHD, a powerful, 12 ton (11 t) machine that offers best-in-class breakout force and best-in-class payload helping to maximize productivity and provide a lower total cost of ownership.

The WX11 showcases Komatsu's commitment to providing underground hard rock miners with an exceptional load, haul and dump solution, integrating next-generation data management capabilities, operator ergonomics, intuitive controls and compliance with EU Stage V emission requirements.

As a new model within the Komatsu hard rock family of products, the WX11 is designed to be a class-leading LHD for all underground mine operators and contractors. With ease of operability, superior performance and ground-level maintenance position, the WX11 has several competitive edges in the 11 ton (10-t) LHD class, according to the manufacturer.

Quick specs and features:

Horsepower: 280 hp @ 2,000 rpm (209 kW @ 2,000 rpm)

Operating weight: 77,750 lbs. (35,250 kg)

Available engine certifications: Canmet, MSHA, EPA Tier 3/EU Stage IIIA and EPA Tier 4F/EU Stage V

12 ton size provides a best-in-class payload boost (8-10 percent increase) above other machines in class

New size provides best-in-class breakout force and outstanding operator visibility

Adjustable ride control

Onboard telemetry

The WX11 hosts many additional features specific to the platform:

New heavy-duty hard rock Komatsu axles with SAHR brakes

Komatsu cylinders and accumulators

Swing-out radiator fan assemblies to support quick washdowns

Optimized kinematics for superior breakout and tilt force

All-new engineered structures to support the additional 10 percent payload capacity

"The WX11 is a game changer for hard rock miners. Developed through a close partnership between our experienced team and our longtime customers, this product reflects a shared commitment to design excellence," said Ryan Karns, director of LHD and Truck Products at Komatsu.

"The WX11 is the LHD every miner will want to have in their operation."

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

