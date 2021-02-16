Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue February 16, 2021 - National Edition
Komatsu's D71EX/PX-24 with a powerful hydrostatic transmission (HST) is effective at grading, pushing, side-cutting and work on soft ground, giving users the flexibility to move from production to finishing with a single machine.
Pushing with 237 hp, Komatsu's largest HST dozer — 49,824 to 50,927 lbs. (22,600 to 23,100 kg) — helps operators maintain ground speed while operating under heavy loads in H mode. Its distinctive slant nose design offers enhanced visibility to the cutting edges and excellent balance and maneuverability, according to the manufacturer.
Offering precision on the job site, from golf course construction to highway projects, the D71-24 is an all-around crawler dozer. It is equally adept at precise, high-speed grading and rough dozing, and is designed to provide outstanding wearability and functionality with its high-capacity, wear-resistant dozer blade.
The dozer's Parallel Link Undercarriage System (PLUS) features rotating bushings to help minimize maintenance downtime and cost of ownership.
The industry's newest slant-nosed HST dozer also is available with Komatsu's latest intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 capabilities:
For more information, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/intelligent-machine-control.