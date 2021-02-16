Equipmentdown-arrow
Komatsu D71-24 Dozer Features Slant Nose Design

Tue February 16, 2021 - National Edition
Komatsu


The industry’s newest slant-nosed HST dozer also is available with Komatsu’s latest intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 capabilities.
Pushing with 237 hp, Komatsu's largest HST dozer — 49,824 to 50,927 lbs. (22,600 to 23,100 kg) — helps operators maintain ground speed while operating under heavy loads in H mode.

Komatsu's D71EX/PX-24 with a powerful hydrostatic transmission (HST) is effective at grading, pushing, side-cutting and work on soft ground, giving users the flexibility to move from production to finishing with a single machine.

Pushing with 237 hp, Komatsu's largest HST dozer — 49,824 to 50,927 lbs. (22,600 to 23,100 kg) — helps operators maintain ground speed while operating under heavy loads in H mode. Its distinctive slant nose design offers enhanced visibility to the cutting edges and excellent balance and maneuverability, according to the manufacturer.

Offering precision on the job site, from golf course construction to highway projects, the D71-24 is an all-around crawler dozer. It is equally adept at precise, high-speed grading and rough dozing, and is designed to provide outstanding wearability and functionality with its high-capacity, wear-resistant dozer blade.

The dozer's Parallel Link Undercarriage System (PLUS) features rotating bushings to help minimize maintenance downtime and cost of ownership.

D71-24 and intelligent Machine Control, iMC 2.0

The industry's newest slant-nosed HST dozer also is available with Komatsu's latest intelligent Machine Control (iMC) 2.0 capabilities:

  • Lift layer control optimizes earthwork productivity with the press of a button. It maintains compaction quality by automatically controlling lifts to the desired height. Excess fill is eliminated as automatic blade control follows the finish surface once lifts have reached finished grade.
  • Tilt steering control automatically tilts the blade to maintain straight travel during rough dozing. Reduces operator steering input by up to 80 percent.
  • Operators can create a temporary design surface with the press of a button with quick surface creation. Combined with other iMC 2.0 functions, crews can begin stripping or spreading using automated input while waiting for the finish grade model.
  • With proactive dozing control, even less experienced operators can automatically cut/strip from existing terrain. The dozer measures the terrain it tracks over and uses that data to plan the next pass, improving productivity by up to 60 percent versus previous generation machines.

For more information, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/smart-construction/intelligent-machine-control.




