The purchase of Matfield Machining in Safford, Ariz., enables turnkey offerings for major equipment rebuilds and field service.

As Komatsu continues to enhance offerings for mining customers in North America, the company announced that it is acquiring certain assets of Matfield Machining to support the growth of its national field service teams, which support mining operations at customer sites throughout the United States and Canada.

Assets acquired through this purchase will include a 14-acre site including a shop and warehouse in Safford, Ariz., which will serve as the hub for Komatsu's U.S. National Field Service team, as well as equipment to expand the team's milling and machining capabilities.

Komatsu anticipates hiring the former Matfield employees to help expand the service team.

The National Field Service team of experienced product experts facilitates planning and performs assembly of new machines and major overhauls of existing machines. This team leverages its broad experience base and standard work practices to optimize major projects, enabling Komatsu branches to better support the daily needs of its customers.

"The asset purchase will expand the capabilities of our National Field Service team to provide mining customers a full-service, turnkey offering for major equipment rebuilds and field work," said Josh Wagner, VP and GM of North America mining distribution for Komatsu. "Acquiring these heavy machining assets and adding skilled operators and technicians will fulfill that need."

The enhanced team will be available to service large mining equipment in the United States including electric and hydraulic shovels, electric drive trucks, drills, electric wheel loaders, mechanical drive trucks, large format dozers and support equipment.

The closing date of the purchase is anticipated for mid-October 2023.

