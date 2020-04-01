Komatsu Rebrands Company-Owned Distributors

To better support customers and leverage the power of its wholly-owned network, Komatsu has created a new structure in North America to strengthen the growth of company-owned distributor branches.

A new corporate unit within Komatsu has been created and effective immediately, all company-owned distributor locations will be branded simply "Komatsu" to reflect their inclusion in the company's global footprint.

The change supports Komatsu's long-term strategic plans to grow and strengthen its distribution channels. With the alignment of these larger groups of premiere distributors, customers will have access to additional equipment and parts inventory, as well as greater service and support resources. Trade territory for the renamed branches remains the same, as do all equipment lines sold and services provided.

Grant Adams, former president of Komatsu Southwest, has been appointed to lead the new unit as vice president and general manager of company-owned distribution. His responsibilities will include defining strategy, managing profitability and continuing to develop strength among the regional leadership teams.

The rebrand effects the branches along the eastern seaboard formerly named: Pine Bush Equipment, Midlantic Machinery, Komatsu Northeast and Edward Ehrbar; those in New Mexico and Texas under the name Komatsu Southwest; and sites in Nevada, Montana, Utah and Wyoming under the Komatsu Equipment Company banner.

"More than just a name change, this decision shows Komatsu's commitment to provide the best customer support in the territories where these branches do business," said Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO of Komatsu's North American operations. "Ultimately, we want to make it an easy decision for customers to come back to us again and again for equipment, service and solutions."

"Customers can rest assured that the team helping them grow their businesses yesterday will be there for them tomorrow," said Adams. "They'll just have more resources. And I'm looking forward to taking all the best practices at a regional and branch level and incorporating them across the organization, so the whole equals more than the sum of its parts."

For more information, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/ .