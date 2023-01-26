Our Main Office
Thu January 26, 2023 - National Edition
Instilling predictability into operations, whether in construction, quarry, forestry, energy/utility, waste or other industries, can help drive greater productivity and efficiency. Komatsu recognizes that each business operation is unique and that finding the right tools is the key to business success.
At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.
In addition to helping to improve efficiency and productivity, the right technology can help to:
At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase:
Smart Construction technology
Smart Quarry technology
intelligent Machine Control 2.0
Designed to quickly lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators, and improve the bottom line for contractors, Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) integrates with the company's suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions that incorporate a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology.
Developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC gives contractors sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation along with cutting-edge job site design.
Among the iMC 2.0 machines in Komatsu's booth will be the PC360LCi-11 excavator, as well as three dozers: D39PXi-24, D51PXi-25 and D71PXi-24.
With the right products, latest technologies, actionable data and dealer support, Komatsu and its customers can create value together.
Komatsu will be located at booth W42044. Additional products and solutions will be highlighted at neighboring booths for Hensley Industries (W42028) and Montabert (W42229), both Komatsu subsidiaries.
For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.