List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Komatsu Technology Featured at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 Designed to Help Owners Improve Efficiency, Productivity

Thu January 26, 2023 - National Edition
Komatsu


At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.
At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.

Instilling predictability into operations, whether in construction, quarry, forestry, energy/utility, waste or other industries, can help drive greater productivity and efficiency. Komatsu recognizes that each business operation is unique and that finding the right tools is the key to business success.

At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.

In addition to helping to improve efficiency and productivity, the right technology can help to:

  • Optimize fleet capabilities
  • Extend machine life and improve value
  • Help operators work with safety as a priority
  • Reduce employee downtime
  • Meet increasing environmental requirements and reduce carbon footprint
  • Upskill and retain employees and use them in the most productive ways through leveraging the right training and the right technologies

At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase:

Smart Construction technology

  • Merging advanced automation and integrated technologies can transform job sites through predictability.
  • Projects can go more smoothly when robust data is easily shared, replicated and updated.
  • Komatsu can help with decisions reflective of job site, culture and budget.
  • The currently available suite of Smart Construction products will be featured, including Dashboard, Design, Drone, Field, Fleet, Office, Remote and Retrofit.

Smart Quarry technology

  • Smart Quarry solutions are designed to help customers understand, visualize and optimize their job sites. Job site studies provide customers with customized, detailed data that may help them meet or even exceed their production targets.
  • Solutions such as Smart Quarry Site take it a step further with continual production monitoring aimed to help increase efficiency, improve production and maintain a high level of performance.

intelligent Machine Control 2.0

Designed to quickly lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators, and improve the bottom line for contractors, Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) integrates with the company's suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions that incorporate a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology.

Developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC gives contractors sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation along with cutting-edge job site design.

Among the iMC 2.0 machines in Komatsu's booth will be the PC360LCi-11 excavator, as well as three dozers: D39PXi-24, D51PXi-25 and D71PXi-24.

With the right products, latest technologies, actionable data and dealer support, Komatsu and its customers can create value together.

Komatsu will be located at booth W42044. Additional products and solutions will be highlighted at neighboring booths for Hensley Industries (W42028) and Montabert (W42229), both Komatsu subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.




Today's top stories

No Quick-Fix for 'Fix-It-First' Policy

World of Concrete Makes Strong Vegas Showing

MDOT Begins Rehabilitation Project On 10 Baltimore County Bridges

Contractors Equipment Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of Baschmann Services Inc.

Musk, Telsa to Spend $770M to Expand Austin Factory

Tidewater Contractors Makes Emergency Repairs On U.S. 101 After Landslide Drops Road 12 Ft.

John Deere Previews Largest ConExpo-Con/AGG Presence to Date

Takeuchi Hires Jeffrey Baldwin, Austin Wells for Regional Manager Rolls



 

Read more about...

CONEXPO ConExpo 2023 Komatsu Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA