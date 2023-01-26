At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.

Instilling predictability into operations, whether in construction, quarry, forestry, energy/utility, waste or other industries, can help drive greater productivity and efficiency. Komatsu recognizes that each business operation is unique and that finding the right tools is the key to business success.

At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase a wide variety of technology designed to optimize productivity, no matter where a business is on its technology journey.

In addition to helping to improve efficiency and productivity, the right technology can help to:

Optimize fleet capabilities

Extend machine life and improve value

Help operators work with safety as a priority

Reduce employee downtime

Meet increasing environmental requirements and reduce carbon footprint

Upskill and retain employees and use them in the most productive ways through leveraging the right training and the right technologies

At ConExpo, Komatsu will showcase:

Smart Construction technology

Merging advanced automation and integrated technologies can transform job sites through predictability.

Projects can go more smoothly when robust data is easily shared, replicated and updated.

Komatsu can help with decisions reflective of job site, culture and budget.

The currently available suite of Smart Construction products will be featured, including Dashboard, Design, Drone, Field, Fleet, Office, Remote and Retrofit.

Smart Quarry technology

Smart Quarry solutions are designed to help customers understand, visualize and optimize their job sites. Job site studies provide customers with customized, detailed data that may help them meet or even exceed their production targets.

Solutions such as Smart Quarry Site take it a step further with continual production monitoring aimed to help increase efficiency, improve production and maintain a high level of performance.

intelligent Machine Control 2.0

Designed to quickly lessen the skills gap between new and experienced operators, and improve the bottom line for contractors, Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control (iMC) integrates with the company's suite of Smart Construction products, services and digital solutions that incorporate a host of advanced, proprietary machine technology.

Developed with input from leading construction companies, iMC gives contractors sophisticated, productivity-enhancing automation along with cutting-edge job site design.

Among the iMC 2.0 machines in Komatsu's booth will be the PC360LCi-11 excavator, as well as three dozers: D39PXi-24, D51PXi-25 and D71PXi-24.

With the right products, latest technologies, actionable data and dealer support, Komatsu and its customers can create value together.

Komatsu will be located at booth W42044. Additional products and solutions will be highlighted at neighboring booths for Hensley Industries (W42028) and Montabert (W42229), both Komatsu subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

Today's top stories