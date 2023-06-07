List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Komatsu Upgrades S92 Harvesting Head

    Wed June 07, 2023 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    A major new feature is the new intelligent saw motor controller, Constant Cut, which now becomes standard on the S92, and ensures that the head maintains a constant and high chain speed without the risk of overspeeding.
    The Komatsu S92 is an established and popular harvester head with a reliable and service-friendly design. The 2024 model upgrade introduces several new functions and improvements that make the head even more reliable and productive, including a brand-new Constant Cut saw unit.

    As the basis for the upgrade is requests from users of the harvester head and the response to the improvements has been positive from customers who have tested.

    "Continuous improvement is part of our DNA. One of our most popular heads, the Komatsu S92, will be even more reliable and productive in the forest," said Mikael Forsberg, product manager of harvester heads at Komatsu Forest.

    Among the new benefits, the improved measurement characteristics stand out. The new design enables the measuring wheel to follow the contours of the stem more closely, providing excellent measurement characteristics.

    A major new feature is the new intelligent saw motor controller, Constant Cut, which now becomes standard on the S92, and ensures that the head maintains a constant and high chain speed without the risk of overspeeding.

    The Find End function now has a new design and together with new mechanical stops at the rear knife this extends the service life of the head. The new feed system reduces energy losses and enhances the head performance, and an improved hose routing simplifies servicing the feed system. For even better service friendliness, all lubrication points are now easily accessed with the head in an upright position.

    The color marking tanks have been redesigned to provide easier access for filling and the multi-tree handling function has a new, more durable design which results in a lower and more agile head.

    "The response from customers who have tried the upgraded head has been positive only with comments such as that the feed speed is really good, the geometry of the saw box and the position of the saw bar makes the cutting much faster and increases production significantly, the new knife control on the lower knife is very good and the clamping of the stem is perfect, and that the entire head is much improved compared to previous versions," said Forsberg.

    In addition to the above and several other improvements, the head also has been equipped with a new head computer that enables future development opportunities.

    For more information, visit www.komatsuforest.com.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




