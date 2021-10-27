Kubota Engine America Corp. announced an extended engine warranty for new Kubota-powered air compressors, mobile elevated work platforms (MEWP), light towers and generators (excluding marine, RV and Kubota branded).

The extended coverage allows customers to take advantage of Kubota Engine America service and support for an additional year, resulting in a better total cost of ownership for end users. The new warranty is good for three years or 3,000 hours, whichever occurs first, and is applicable on Kubota engines in new equipment operated in the United States or Canada starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Engines must be registered at the time of sale, which can be completed using Kubota Engine America's service app. The Kubota service app is available for free download on both Apple and Android devices. The app allows you to register your Kubota engine and provides a dealer locator that can help you find an Authorized Kubota Engine dealer, making it easy to find the support you need for streamlined operations. It also gives you access to the Kubota Knowledge Center which provides operators manuals and service maintenance schedules aimed at helping customers minimize downtime.

The company's standard warranty remains in effect for all other applications, offering coverage for two years or 2,000 hours.

For more information on Kubota warranties and products, visit http://www.kubotaengine.com/.

