Kubota Engine Announces S7509 Industrial Diesel Engine

Mon April 13, 2020 - National Edition
Kubota


The compact 7.5 L, 6-cylinder engine possesses low fuel consumption with its optimized, direct injection combustion system.

Kubota Engine America's S7509 is a high power density, 300 hp, large displacement industrial diesel engine. The new addition to Kubota's 09 Series was announced by Kubota Corporation at the company's headquarters in Japan on March 2, 2020.

Kubota has started development of this new large displacement industrial diesel engine, which will comply with EU Stage V emission regulations.

"Kubota integrates state-of-the-art design to produce high performance and durability in all of our engines and the S7509 will be no exception," Tomokazu Matsushita, president of Kubota Engine America said.

"The S7509 will further expand the 09 series and Kubota's goal is to become the number one supplier of engines up to 300 hp."

The compact 7.5 L, 6-cylinder engine possesses low fuel consumption with its optimized, direct injection combustion system. It provides 100 percent power take-off at the flywheel and fan side, as well as selection of flywheel housing and flywheel for OEM coupling. The S7509 provides great versatility because the exhaust side auxiliary PTO takes up to two hydraulic pumps in addition to the intake side PTO. The engine also features a one-side easy maintenance and automatic belt tensioner.

Mass production of the S7509 will begin in 2023.

For more information, visit kubotaengine.com.



CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Engines Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Kubota New Products