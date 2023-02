Kubota Tractor Corporation announced its continued commitment to its dealers, customers and local communities with the launch of its third annual Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, a revitalization program aimed at providing much-needed support for cities, counties and nonprofit organizations across the country.

This year, Kubota once again will invest a total of $600,000 in community grants, initially comprising of $100,000 in each of the company's operating regions, to help build, shape or grow five local projects. Additionally, each of the five winning projects will be put to public vote in August for a chance to receive the Kubota Community Choice Award and an additional $100,000 grant.

"We are thrilled to announce the third year of the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, which is all about contributing to revitalization efforts that matter most to the communities our dealers serve and where our customers and employees live and work," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation, senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects.

"In the past two years, we have awarded $700,000 cumulatively to projects and people who are making sustainable impacts for the future of their communities — from building agriculture centers and barns, to supporting community gardens and vocational farming programs — which is exactly what our hard-working equipment is built for."

National Support for More Local Resources

Each dealer in Kubota's 1,100-strong dealer network strives to give back and Kubota is helping to further bridge their local relationships by connecting national grant resources to important community projects that make significant local impact. The program is now accepting applications for a chance to bring home funding to your community.

All municipalities and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to enter a community project located within a 50-mi. radius of an authorized Kubota dealer for consideration.

How to Enter

Applying is an easy, three-step process:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and March 31, 2023. An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter.

Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click ‘enter.' That's it!

After the application period closes on Friday, March 31, 2023, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select five winners, one from each of Kubota's five operating regions, to each receive a $100,000 grant. Then, from Aug. 1 to 14, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects.

The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant. Every vote cast serves as an entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota zero-turn mower or sub-compact tractor.

To be considered, all grant application submissions must be entered by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status organization or a city, town, or other municipality. The project must be within a 50-mi. radius of an authorized Kubota dealer to qualify. Organizations who have entered before can enter again; however, previous winners are not eligible.

Today's top stories