Kubota Tractor Corporation and Land Pride announced the introduction of new construction attachments at this year's World of Concrete show to include a new line of performance-matched vibratory compactors, grapples and snow blowers, which will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships this spring.

"Kubota and Land Pride work hand-in-hand with product development," said Michael Butler, Land Pride product manager. "Together, our equipment is performance-matched so as Kubota is refining, upgrading, and expanding its power units, Land Pride is engineering with the same quality and innovation on complementary attachments. This year, we are adding three more attachment lines to our already diverse suite of construction equipment and attachments."

New 2023 Kubota by Land Pride attachment introductions include:

Vibratory Compactors AP-PC400 / 700 / 1000 — The new line of plate compactors are matched to Kubota excavators, in the 3- to 8-ton size range. These versatile tools effectively compact soil and aggregate in open trenching, leveling, and embankment construction applications. These compactors are durable and ready for everyday use by construction crews in concrete applications and municipality work. Available at Kubota dealerships now.

— The new line of plate compactors are matched to Kubota excavators, in the 3- to 8-ton size range. These versatile tools effectively compact soil and aggregate in open trenching, leveling, and embankment construction applications. These compactors are durable and ready for everyday use by construction crews in concrete applications and municipality work. Available at Kubota dealerships now. Compact Claw Grapple AP-CGC1040 — Kubota's newest grapple, the CGC1040 compact claw grapple, is made from high-tensile AR400 steel and performance-matched specifically for Kubota SCL1000 stand-on compact loader power unit. At just over 300 lbs. and 40 in. wide, the CGC1040 is ideal for landscapers looking to move brush and limbs or even set large stones as a landscape feature. The narrow width of the claw grapple, paired with the narrow width of the SCL, allows for easy access through most residential gates for higher productivity. The CGC1040 Compact Claw Grapple will be available at Kubota dealerships starting in May 2023.

Kubota's new construction equipment attachments will be available at Kubota dealerships nationwide in spring 2023. Specifications for all models can be found at LandPride.com.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

