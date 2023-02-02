Kubota will be the presenting sponsor of Blake Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour kicking off in Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 16, 2023.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of Blake Shelton's "Back to the Honky Tonk" Tour kicking off in Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 16, 2023.

This official tour sponsorship builds on an existing partnership with Blake Shelton who is an active part of the #KubotaCountry social community where he regularly shares what life is like on the farm using his Kubota equipment. To coincide with the tour, Kubota also is launching its Honky Tonk Concert Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes to provide customers and fans a chance to win tickets to see Blake Shelton at one of four main tour venues.

"Kubota is all about helping people live the country lifestyle, and since I use Kubota tractors and utility vehicles to get a range of jobs done on my farm, it made perfect sense for us to work together on the road for my ‘Back to the Honky Tonk' tour," said Shelton.

The tour, also featuring newcomer Jackson Dean and CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, includes 18 stops in cities spanning from Nebraska to New York, including St. Paul, Minn., Birmingham, Ala., Louisville, Ky., and more, all before wrapping up in Buffalo, N.Y., on March 25, 2023.

"We're excited to be a presenting sponsor of Blake's tour," said Todd Stucke, SVP of sales and marketing of Kubota North America, and Kubota Tractor Corporation senior vice president of marketing, product support and special projects.

"Our customers, enthusiasts and their families are a diverse group with a wide range of interests — from full time farmers to hobby farmers, from construction and landscape company owners to homeowners with some acreage — using all types of Kubota equipment. And, while different, they have shared principles, interests and stories that connect them to each other, and to us, through Kubota Country. We celebrate that shared spirit and look forward to connecting with more Kubota fans on the road with Blake and his crew."

For more information, visit BlakeShelton.com/backtothehonkytonk.

Kubota Honky Tonk Concert Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes

The Kubota Honky Tonk Concert Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes gives customers and country music fans a chance to win one of four packages for an exclusive concert experience, including two premium tickets, roundtrip transportation, accommodations (1-night hotel), and Kubota swag ($100 value) to one of four tour stops, including Louisville, Ky. (March 9), Oklahoma City, Okla. (March 17), and Kansas City, Mo. (March 18) and Pittsburg, Pa. (March 24). The sweepstakes opens Feb. 2, 2023, at 8 a.m. CT and ends March 1, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT.

For official sweepstakes rules, visit info.kubotausa.com/honkytonkconcertticketgiveaway.

Today's top stories