Tue May 21, 2024 - National Edition
In honor of Military Appreciation month, Kubota Tractor Corporation and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) announced the selection of the 2024 "Geared to Give" farmer veteran recipients of new Kubota equipment.
This year's five awardees, which include both veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces, were honored during a special ceremony on the dirt at the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in commemoration of Armed Forces Day. This year's honorees are:
"The ‘Geared to Give' program is Kubota's way of honoring our Nation's veterans for their service in the military, but also to empower them with the tools they need as they serve their communities a second time, by helping to feed them," said Alex Woods, Kubota senior vice president and a veteran of the Army National Guard.
"Veterans play an important role in strengthening our rural communities and we are honored to be a part of their journey by providing them with much-needed tools to build their farming operations so they, too, can give back to the areas they serve."
In addition to receiving new Kubota equipment, the five farmer veteran recipients and their guests received an all-expenses-paid trip to Arlington, Texas, to attend the 2024 PBR World Finals in Kubota's dirt suite. As part of the weekend's events, the group also met with Kubota executives, received a behind-the-scenes PBR tour at AT&T Stadium, and were brought out onto the dirt for a special ceremony during the PBR World Finals.
Kubota is the official tractor of the PBR Unleash The Beast, Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and Camping World Team Series.
"PBR wants to thank farmer veterans for their service to our country and their hard work putting food on our tables," said Josh Baker, chief revenue officer, PBR. "We also extend our gratitude to our valued partners at Kubota for supporting farmer veterans in a meaningful way through the ‘Geared to Give' program."
The 2024 "Geared to Give" program received more than 500 applications through FVC's Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, and in the end, one recipient was selected by and for each of Kubota's five operating divisions across the United States.
"Kubota is an amazing longtime partner of the Farmer Veteran Coalition," said FVC CEO Jeanette Lombardo. "Over the years, our work together on the core mission of FVC has continued to expand and the original project that started it all was the 'Geared to Give' program, which is the highlight of my year. The impact that Kubota makes on the lives of our beginning farmers and ranchers and their families is lifechanging. To witness someone being given keys to a new tractor is heart-warming and a moment filled with emotion and hope. I'm so grateful for Kubota and its continued support for our members, their futures, and their dreams."
Every year, one veteran from each of Kubota's five operating divisions is selected to receive new Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program, and since it was established in 2015, Kubota has provided more than $1 million to FVC in the form of organizational support and grants to veterans, along with an additional 46 pieces of donated Kubota equipment to farmer veterans.
The Kubota program also offers exclusive discounts to Veteran Members of the Farmer Veteran Coalition with instant customer rebates for purchasing select Kubota equipment at all 1,100 authorized-Kubota dealerships nationwide.
Each year, farmer veterans can apply to the FVC Fellowship Fund to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program.
For more information on FVC's 2025 application process, visit farmvetco.org. For more information on the "Geared to Give" program, visit Kubota Cares.
