    Kubota's LX2620 Compact Tractor

    Wed February 14, 2024 - National Edition
    Kubota


    The LX2620 comes with a wide range of performance matched implements that make it ideal for gardening, landscaping, snow removal and property maintenance jobs.
    Photo courtesy of Kubota
    The LX2620 comes with a wide range of performance matched implements that make it ideal for gardening, landscaping, snow removal and property maintenance jobs.

    Kubota's LX20 Series has evolved to include the introduction of the new LX2620 to its popular tractor lineup.

    The answer to comfort, ease of operation and workability, the LX2620 comes with a wide range of performance matched implements that make it ideal for gardening, landscaping, snow removal and property maintenance jobs, according to the manufacturer.

    Ergonomic lever grips and steering wheel come standard in all models, and a new deluxe seat is available in the cab model; all focusing on operator comfort. Other key features include reduced HST noise during max load, an updated HST pedal, 24.8 hp, new LED headlights (not included on the SU model) and new color-coded location markers for easy maintenance.

    The new LX2620 model will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships later this spring.

    For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.




