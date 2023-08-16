List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Kuehl to Speak at Illinois Equipment Distributor's Meeting in September

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    CEG


    Chris Kuehl
    Chris Kuehl

    The Illinois Equipment Distributors will hold its next business meeting on Sept. 7 at Venuti's Restaurant and Banquet Hall, 2251 Lake St., Addison, Ill. Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, has been invited to speak to members.

    Kuehl, the company's co-founder, also is an economic analyst of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, chief economist of the National Association for Credit Management and the chief editor of the Business Intelligence Briefs, as well as one of the primary writers of the Executive Intelligence Briefs.

    His biweekly publication, Fabrinomics, details the impact of economic trends on the manufacturer.

    For more information, visit illinoisequipmentdistributors.com. CEG




