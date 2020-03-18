Lanco Group of Companies Hosts ConExpo Poolside Party

ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas is in the books. Those in attendance had a chance to experience all the new equipment, technology and innovation the world has to offer.

Following a long day at the show, The Lanco Group of Companies invited customers to relax as it hosted a poolside party at the Sahara Hotel.

Guests mingled with Heavyweight Boxing Champ Larry Holmes and members of the 1985 Super Bowl XX Champion Chicago Bears, including Matt Suhey, Emery Moorehead, Jay Hilgenberg, Willie Gault, Otis Wilson and Jimbo Covert.

Members of the Lanco Group of Companies represented at ConExpo include: