Lanco Group of Companies Hosts ConExpo Poolside Party

Wed March 18, 2020 - Midwest Edition #6
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant



ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas is in the books. Those in attendance had a chance to experience all the new equipment, technology and innovation the world has to offer.

Following a long day at the show, The Lanco Group of Companies invited customers to relax as it hosted a poolside party at the Sahara Hotel.

Guests mingled with Heavyweight Boxing Champ Larry Holmes and members of the 1985 Super Bowl XX Champion Chicago Bears, including Matt Suhey, Emery Moorehead, Jay Hilgenberg, Willie Gault, Otis Wilson and Jimbo Covert.

Members of the Lanco Group of Companies represented at ConExpo include:

Heavyweight Boxing Champ Larry Holmes (C) takes one or two on the chin from Alan Johnson, (L), area manager of Howell Tractor, and Mike Morton, president of Howell Tractor.
Mallory and Cody Cook of BP Whiting in Indiana enjoy the Lanco Group of Companies’ pool side party at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas.
Larry Holmes Jr. (L) is welcomed to the Lanco Group of Companies’ party by Charlie Detrich of Liftking Manufacturing Corp.
Several members of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl Championship team were on hand at the party, including Pro Bowler Otis Wilson (second from L). With Wilson are (L-R) Joel Robinson, managing director of credit and leasing of Skyjack; Tom Ellis, retired president of Howell Tractor; and Tom Zubik of Midland Equipment Finance.
Pro Bowler Otis Wilson (L) of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl Championship team and Mike Lanigan, president of the Lanco Group of Companies.
Mike Lanigan (second from L), president of the Lanco Group of Companies, welcomes (L-R) Pro Bowler Otis Wilson, 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl Championship team; Matt Suhey, also of the 1985 Bears; Larry Holmes, Heavyweight Boxing Champion; and Pro Bowler Jimbo Covert, also of the 1985 Bears.
(L-R): Dave Wisnieski of Walter Payton Power Equipment; John Mooncotch of Royal Crane Service; and Brian Brander of Walter Payton Power Equipment have some fun after a long day at ConExpo at the Lanco Group of Companies’ party.
