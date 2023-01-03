The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is inviting the public to attend its trade show on Jan. 20 to 21, 2023, in Bettendorf, Iowa.

For 65 years, Illinois LICA has hosted a trade show as a regular staple of its Annual Convention and Members' Meeting, which also boasts numerous education seminars and nationally recognized entertainment. For the second year, Illinois LICA is opening the opportunity to attend the two-day trade show to a broader audience at no cost.

The trade show includes more than 35 construction industry exhibitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with construction industry professionals, manufacturers and conservation partners involved with earthmoving, drainage, utilities and more.

The trade show is open Jan. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, Iowa. There is no admission charge, and everyone is welcome to attend.

"We are excited to showcase our strong network of professional members and partners that play such a critical role in the implementation of conservation across the state," said Ryan Arch, executive director of Illinois LICA.

"By offering admission to our trade show at no cost, our goal is to help make connections for attendees, outside of our group, that further Illinois LICA's mission and commitment to natural resource conservation. Illinois' continued conservation efforts require collaboration and communication, and our hope is that by making our exhibitors and members more available we can further assist with this process."

For more information, call 309/932-1230 or visit illica.net/events.

About Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association

Illinois LICA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to the professional conservation of soil and water resources. ILICA provides contractors construction and conservation education; business and legislative resources; and industry discounts.

