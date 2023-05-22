List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Lane Construction Wins $96M Bridge Replacement Project in South Carolina

    Mon May 22, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Lane Construction


    The I-20 bridges over the Wateree River. (Three Oaks Engineering/RS&H/SCDOT photo)
    The I-20 bridges over the Wateree River. (Three Oaks Engineering/RS&H/SCDOT photo)

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, and the builders of a safer and more connected America, has been awarded a $96,000,000 contract for a bridge replacement job in Kershaw County, S.C.

    Commissioned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the contract is for replacing the east and westbound bridges of I-20 over the Wateree River; one overflow bridge on eastbound I-20 and rehabilitating two additional overflow bridges (both east and westbound). All bridges were constructed in the 1970s and are at the end of their service life requiring a combination of replacement and repair.

    The project also includes improving the roadway approaches to meet current design standards for roadway safety.

    Lane has been shaping more livable communities and contributing to a better future in the Carolinas for decades. It currently has more than a billion dollars worth of active projects in the region: the $182 million I-85 Widening Phase III in South Carolina, and the following in North Carolina: the $403 million extension of NC-540 Triangle Expressway through Wake and Johnston counties; the $288 million I-40/I-77 interchange in Iredell County; the $236 million road widening of I-40 in Orange County; and the $346 million contract to design and build improvements to the oldest section of I-440 in Wake County.

    For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




